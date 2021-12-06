Mr. Food: Not-Fried Chicken Cheese Balls

Padma Lakshmi has made a career out of championing and interviewing accomplished chefs, from her work judging Bravo's "Top Chef" to interviewing restaurateurs in her Hulu docuseries, "Taste the Nation." But Lakshmi is an incredible chef in her own right, having developed numerous recipes and published multiple cookbooks throughout her career. Her recipes tell the story of her unique Indian-American identity through dishes like dosas and khichdi that stay true to traditional Indian culinary techniques. She also likes to create unexpected dishes that utilize Indian ingredients in a novel context, such as spice-infused margaritas and stir-fried rice. Whereas some chefs throw ingredients like turmeric and chai spice into recipes for their trendy appeal, Lakshmi will only call for a novel or unexpected ingredient if it genuinely lends itself to making a recipe that much better. A case in point: When it comes to her fried chicken recipe, Lakshmi believes green mango powder is a key ingredient (via The Daily Meal).

