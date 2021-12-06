ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mr. Food: Not-Fried Chicken Cheese Balls

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHosting a party? If so, then you’ve got to make our Not-Fried Chicken Cheese Balls! They feature the delicious trio of chicken, cheese, and bacon in an easy-to-eat form. Your guests will love taking a bite out of...

Seattle Times

Make this one-pot matzo ball chicken stew that’s ready to comfort

During my long career writing about Jewish cooking, I’ve focused on finding lost recipes. But recently, a recipe found me. Hanukkah begins on the evening of Nov. 28, after a long weekend of cooking and eating (and cleaning) for Thanksgiving. I’ll be with my adult children and grandchildren, and, of course, we will most likely have latkes and brisket. But even the most devoted latke lovers do not want to eat potato pancakes every night of the holiday, much less tidy up after preparing them. (I most certainly don’t like doing dishes.)
Clean Eating

Teriyaki-Glazed Chicken & Shrimp Stir-Fry

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Stir-fry is a weekday mainstay for dinnertime on crunch time. That’s why every cook has their personal speedy recipe for this classic dish. Including us, of course. This grain-veg-protein medley is so filling and delicious, you won’t believe...
Woodlands Online& LLC

Recipe: Crispy GF Fried Chicken

(perfect for chicken or pork chops) ¼ cup Pamela’s Gluten Free Pancake and Waffle Mix*. 2 T. butter, ghee, or coconut oil. Step One: Combine all the ingredients in a bowl or bag. Step Two: Dredge the chicken or pork in the flour mixture until coated. Step Three: On Medium...
kshb.com

Cranberry Pecan Cheese Ball Bites Are A Tasty Blend Of Holiday Classics

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. ‘Tis the season to nosh! No one wants “hangry” holiday guests, so every party...
brandeating.com

Burger King Fries Up New Dill Pickle Chicken Nuggets in Canada

Burger King fries up new Dill Pickle Chicken Nuggets in Canada for a limited time. Besides the addition of dill pickle flavor, the new chicken nuggets are much the same as the chain's regular chicken nuggets, which is formed white meat chicken that's breaded and deep-fried. The concept seems to...
cityline.tv

Crispy-fried Brie & Pear Cheese Board

I feel like this recipe is very sophisticated but it’s also fun, and that’s what you want when you’re having a get-together!. In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs, water, and 1/4 tsp salt. In another medium bowl, whisk together flour and remaining salt. Pour panko into a third medium bowl.
Food52

Roasted Cream Cheese Chicken & Mushrooms

If you can brine chicken in buttermilk, marinate it in yogurt, or slather it in mayo—why not rub it in cream cheese? I found myself pondering that question recently when remembering my mother-in-law Monica’s slow-cooker recipe for cream cheese turkey breast (the same Monica behind these Sour Cream & Chive Mashed Potatoes). The idea: rub a mix of garden-style cream cheese, soy sauce, and butter all over a turkey breast, place it in a slow cooker with a little water, then let it cook all day. Every time she served it, the turkey was seriously good—juicy and tender and full of flavor—but my attempts to re-create it at home have always fallen flat and resulted in dry, stringy meat.
countylinemagazine.com

Set The Party Table With A Pine Cone Cheese Ball

This cute cheese ball is simple to make and perfect for any winter party. The toasted almonds add a nice, earthy flavor to the rich cream cheese. Serve with multi-grain crackers or for an attractive and satisfying hors d'oeuvre. Ingredients. 1 (8 oz) package cream cheese, softened. ½ cup Greek...
koamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Simple Shredded Potato Pancakes

Potato pancakes are a symbolic and scrumptious treat commonly made for Hanukkah. Not only are they super crispy and really tasty, but thanks to the pre-shredded potatoes you can find at your favorite supermarket, these Simple Shredded Potato Pancakes are, well, simple to make! And, even if you don’t celebrate Hanukkah, these easy potato pancakes make a delicious side dish for breakfast or dinner any day of the week! It’s a crispy, full-of-flavor way to satisfy your taste buds!
koamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food : Homemade Jelly Donut Holes

You’ve got to try our Homemade Jelly Donut Holes for a fun, and sometimes messy, treat that’s great all-year-round! Wonder how we get the jelly in the middle? The secret is using a drinking straw to make space for that oh-so-sweet jelly filling! Top these with powdered or cinnamon sugar, and let the family get their fingers a little sticky! Just make sure to keep the napkins handy.
koamnewsnow.com

Swap the Figgy Pudding with These Heavenly Holiday Drinks and Appetizers

The following article is an associate of Okanjo, an affiliate marketing agency that helps us monetize our content. Products sold through the links in the article allow us to receive compensation and keep producing great content. ‘Tis the season! As the weather gets colder, gift shopping begins, and Mariah Carey...
Mashed

What Makes Padma Lakshmi's Fried Chicken So Unique

Padma Lakshmi has made a career out of championing and interviewing accomplished chefs, from her work judging Bravo's "Top Chef" to interviewing restaurateurs in her Hulu docuseries, "Taste the Nation." But Lakshmi is an incredible chef in her own right, having developed numerous recipes and published multiple cookbooks throughout her career. Her recipes tell the story of her unique Indian-American identity through dishes like dosas and khichdi that stay true to traditional Indian culinary techniques. She also likes to create unexpected dishes that utilize Indian ingredients in a novel context, such as spice-infused margaritas and stir-fried rice. Whereas some chefs throw ingredients like turmeric and chai spice into recipes for their trendy appeal, Lakshmi will only call for a novel or unexpected ingredient if it genuinely lends itself to making a recipe that much better. A case in point: When it comes to her fried chicken recipe, Lakshmi believes green mango powder is a key ingredient (via The Daily Meal).
Time Out Global

Christmas JFC (Japanese Fried Chicken) at OTOTO

Enjoy a uniquely Japanese winter holiday feast courtesy of OTOTO, where chef Charles Namba will pay homage to the country’s ritual of ordering Kentucky Fried Chicken and a strawberry-topped Asian fruit cream “Christmas cake” every year around December 25. Each $58 JFC (Japanese Fried Chicken) set for two from the Echo Park sake bar (ordered via sister restaurant Tsubaki's Tock page) includes five pieces of bone-in buttermilk sansho fried chicken, shrimp macaroni gratin, ume-dressed daikon salad, cabbage slaw and a large buttermilk biscuit from Silver Lake’s All Day Baby.
franchising.com

A Deep-Fried Dream: Daddy’s Chicken Shack Heads into 2022 with Appetite for Franchise Growth

Charismatic Couple Uses Combined Culinary Passion and Technology-Driven Operations to Grow Emerging Chicken Franchise. December 09, 2021 // Franchising.com // PASADENA, Calif. - All eyes are on Daddy’s Chicken Shack as the emerging chicken concept presents an impressive early sales growth of 200% and cooks up a franchise development strategy that’s appealing to multi-unit operators’ tastebuds across the nation.
KUTV

Cooking with Chef Bryan - Pan Fried Chicken with Potatos

Just because something is easy to make doesn’t mean it isn’t elegant. This spatchcock chicken is great for dinner and takes no time at all to make!. 1) Pre-heat your oven to 350 degree’s. 2) On air, I spatchcocked the chicken by removing the backbone, turning over and flattening it...
allkpop.com

Top 5 Korean fried chicken brand menu items chosen by netizens

If you're planning on traveling to Korea some time in 2022, you'll have to try out one of these 'Top 5 Korean Fried Chicken Brand Menu Items' selected by netizens on an online community dedicated to chicken lovers!. Everyone knows Korean fried chicken is on ANOTHER LEVEL. But just how...
koamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Santa’s Spritzer

When it comes to Christmas cocktails for your next holiday party, we’ve got one that’s elf-tested and Santa-approved! It combines the refreshing taste of pomegranate with just enough rum to put everyone in the holiday spirit! While Santa usually caters to the kids, this spritzer is an adult-only beverage that will have everyone “rockin’ around the Christmas tree” this holiday season.
americastestkitchen.com

5 Things I’ve Learned About Frying Chicken (and I’ve Fried Hundreds)

Looking to improve your fried chicken game? You’ve come to the right place. Fried chicken is the ultimate comfort food. When done right, it’s flavorful, juicy, and (most importantly) so, so crunchy. But making it at home can be problematic. Your chicken is soggy. Your chicken is burnt. It’s overcooked. Or even worse, it’s undercooked. It’s enough to make you question why you didn’t just get in the car and head to KFC.
