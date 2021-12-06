Mr. Food: Not-Fried Chicken Cheese Balls

If you can brine chicken in buttermilk, marinate it in yogurt, or slather it in mayo—why not rub it in cream cheese? I found myself pondering that question recently when remembering my mother-in-law Monica’s slow-cooker recipe for cream cheese turkey breast (the same Monica behind these Sour Cream & Chive Mashed Potatoes). The idea: rub a mix of garden-style cream cheese, soy sauce, and butter all over a turkey breast, place it in a slow cooker with a little water, then let it cook all day. Every time she served it, the turkey was seriously good—juicy and tender and full of flavor—but my attempts to re-create it at home have always fallen flat and resulted in dry, stringy meat.
Comments / 0