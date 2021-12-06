ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

U.S. says it will not send officials to Beijing Winter Olympics

By Editorials
Jamestown Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON/BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The United States said on Monday it will not send government officials to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, after China pledged unspecified "countermeasures" against any such diplomatic boycott. President Joe Biden said last month that he was considering such a diplomatic boycott amid...

IN THIS ARTICLE
