Economy

Hedge fund founder Steinhardt will return looted antiquities

Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillionaire hedge fund manager Michael Steinhardt has agreed to turn over $70 million worth of stolen antiquities and will be subject to an unprecedented lifetime ban on acquiring antiquities, the Manhattan district attorney announced Monday. In return, Steinhardt, a philanthropist who is chair of the Steinhardt Foundation for Jewish...

www.kansascity.com

BBC

Michael Steinhardt: US billionaire hands over antiquities worth $70m

A US billionaire has been banned for life from buying antiquities after an investigation found that items he owned had been looted and illegally smuggled. Michael Steinhardt has surrendered treasures worth $70m (£53m) as part of a deal which means he will not face criminal charges. The ban on the...
ECONOMY
New York Post

Billionaire hedge funder hands over $70M in stolen antiquities

New York hedge fund billionaire and philanthropist Michael Steinhardt has handed over $70 million worth of antiquities after a criminal probe found the items he had acquired were stolen. Steinhardt, who is one of the world’s largest ancient art collectors, agreed to surrender the 180 items to avoid facing any...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hyperallergic

Hedge Fund Billionaire Surrenders $70 Million in Looted Art

Yesterday, Michael H. Steinhardt, billionaire hedge fund manager and one of the world’s foremost antiquities collectors, agreed to relinquish 180 stolen antiquities, trafficked from 11 countries and worth approximately $70 million in total. Citing his “rapacious appetite for plundered artifacts,” the Manhattan district attorney’s office imposed a lifetime ban on acquiring antiquities on him — the first time such a prohibition has been placed on a collector in the United States or abroad. The agreement marks the conclusion of an almost five-year-long investigation conducted by the Antiquities Trafficking Unit, involving the collaboration of 11 countries from which the objects were originally stolen. Christos Tsirogiannis, a forensic archaeologist who assisted in the landmark investigation, called it “an extremely significant and important case.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Jewish Press

Taglit-Birthright Founder Michael Steinhardt Banned for Life from Antiquities Trade, Must Return $70 Million in Stolen Treasures

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, Jr. on Monday announced that Michael Steinhardt, one of the world’s largest ancient art collectors, has surrendered 180 stolen antiquities valued at $70 million and received a first-of-its-kind lifetime ban on acquiring antiquities, following the resolution of a multi-year, multi-national investigation into his criminal conduct.
MANHATTAN, NY
Robb Report

New York Billionaire Michael Steinhardt Surrenders $70 Million in Looted Ancient Art

A chunk of ancient art is heading back to the countries it came from. Michael Steinhart, a billionaire investor and antiquities collector, agreed on Tuesday to surrender 180 stolen relics worth a combined $70 million, reports CNN. But that’s not all. Steinhardt, a hedge fund manager who accrued one of the world’s largest collections of ancient art, also agreed to a lifetime ban on acquiring antiquities. Steinhardt had been under investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Antiquities Trafficking Unit, according to an official press release. The team looked into over 1,000 items acquired by the collector since 1987 and found him to...
POLITICS
NBC Connecticut

Hedge-Fund Pioneer Michael Steinhardt Surrenders 180 Stolen Antiquities Valued at $70 Million, Manhattan DA Vance Says

Hedge-fund pioneer Michael Steinhardt has surrendered 180 stolen antiquities valued at $70 million and has been banned for life from acquiring antiquities, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said. The surrender of the items comes after a probe that began in 2017 into the billionaire Steinhardt's "criminal conduct," the DA's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Billionaire Steinhardt Surrenders $70 Million of Antiquities, Accepts Collecting Ban -Manhattan DA

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. hedge fund billionaire and philanthropist Michael Steinhardt has surrendered $70 million of stolen antiquities and accepted a first-of-its-kind lifetime ban on acquiring antiquities to resolve a criminal probe, Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance said on Monday. Vance said his probe, begun in February 2017, found "compelling...
MANHATTAN, NY
