Texas DT Keondre Coburn Announces 2022 Return

The Texas Longhorns were expected to have major turnover this offseason, following an extremely disappointing 5-7 campaign under first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian.

However, it appears that those rumors may have been exaggerated, with starting defensive tackle Keondre Coburn indicating his plans to return for the 2022 season.

Coburn made his decision known through his personal Twitter account, giving the Longhorns a major boost to their defensive line for next season.

Coburn is now the third defensive starter to announce his decision to forgo next spring's NFL draft, after starting cornerback D'Shawn Jamison and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown both made their decisions to return public.

The Longhorns did lose starting corner, Josh Thompson, to the NFL Draft, with the senior announcing his choice shortly after suffering a season-ending injury.

Texas also learned that star running back Bijan Robinson would be staying on the 40 Acres after rumors began to swirl of him entering the transfer portal.

One of the Longhorns' most impactful players, Coburn finished the 2021 season with 15 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack.

Texas already has eight defensive linemen committed to the 2022 class, including four interior defensive linemen in Jaray Bledsoe, Kristopher Ross, Aaron Bryant, and SI-99 member, Justice Finkley.

The Longhorns should also be seeing the return of T'Vondre Sweat, Byron Murphy, Myron Warren, and Moro Ojomo to the interior of the line.

