It’s hard to believe there could be anything more dramatic than what goes down onscreen in Netflix’s Selling Sunset. The reality show centered around a group of real estate agents in Los Angeles is full of cliques, backstabbing, and showdowns, but apparently, what you see on TV isn’t even the most dramatic stuff that happens. Take Chrishell Stause and Christine Quinn’s situation, for example. The two women have been butting heads since the start of the series, and according to Chrishell, things aren’t any better between the pair behind the scenes. In fact, Chrishell said she threatened Christine with legal action in between Selling Sunset Seasons 3 and 4.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO