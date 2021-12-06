ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Elon Musk Said Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles ‘Extremely Silly’: Some Experts Now Disagree

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DpCJ1_0dFU2yVK00

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has previously called hydrogen fuel cell vehicles “extremely silly,” referring to the technology as “fool sells,” but it is becoming apparent that not everyone agrees with his stance.

Save More: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Find Out: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State

When the subject came up during a discussion with reporters at the 2015 Automotive News World Congress, Musk said “it’s just very difficult … to make hydrogen and store it and use it in a car,” according to CNBC. “The best-case hydrogen fuel cell doesn’t win against the current case batteries, so then, obviously … it doesn’t make sense,” he added later.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (FCVs) are similar to electric vehicles (EVs) in that they use an electric motor instead of an internal combustion engine to power the wheels. However, while EVs run on batteries that must be plugged in to recharge, FCVs generate their electricity onboard. In a fuel cell, hydrogen gas from the vehicle’s fuel tank combines with oxygen from the air to generate electricity — with only water and heat being byproducts of the process, the EPA explains.

Per the EPA, like electric vehicles, FCVs are zero-emission vehicles – they have no smog-related or greenhouse gas tailpipe emissions. Emissions are created in the process of producing and transporting hydrogen fuel, however. While hydrogen is abundant in the universe, it must be separated from other compounds to be used as fuel. This process can be energy intensive. The amount of emissions associated with producing hydrogen fuels depends on the source of hydrogen and production method. Currently, the majority of hydrogen that is made for use as a fuel comes from natural gas, but hydrogen fuel also can be made from water, oil, coal, and plant material, the EPA adds.

Find Out More: Tips To Keep Your Finances in Order Without Sacrificing What You Want

Companies including Toyota and Hyundai have produced hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, and in June, BMW announced it had started testing near-standard vehicles with a hydrogen fuel cell drive train, according to a statement.

Hydrogen fuel cell technology has the long-term potential to supplement internal combustion engines, plug-in hybrid systems and battery-electric vehicles within the BMW Group’s flexible drive train strategy, per the BMW press release.

“It could become an attractive alternative to battery-electric drive trains – especially for customers who do not have their own access to electric charging infrastructure or who frequently drive long distances,” the company said.

In a statement to CNBC, Toyota said that fuel cell cars will certainly play a part in decarbonizing transport — and that they will offer a convenient alternative form of electrified transport over fully electric battery-powered electric vehicles.

“The range of hydrogen applications will increase, enabling cheaper, more efficient power supply and we’ll increasingly see hydrogen powering cars, buses, trains and trucks,” a Toyota spokesperson told CNBC.

Tips: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

The Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA) echoed this sentiment, telling CNBC that fuel cell electric vehicles and hydrogen energy offered customers “a zero-emission option with performance they expect and no change to daily routines — long range, quick refueling, and the ability to scale to larger platforms without adding restrictive weight and size.”

“Also, given the limitations of battery weight and recharging for long haul trucking, a significant opportunity also exists for medium- and heavy-duty delivery vans, trucks, buses, trains, and planes,” the FCHEA told CNBC.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Elon Musk Said Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles ‘Extremely Silly’: Some Experts Now Disagree

Comments / 2

Dane Daniels
5d ago

EV’s are a transitional technology. They are not green. Over 50% of electricity charging is generated by fossil fuel (China being that worst using primarily coal). The batteries are toxic time bombs. Lithium mining strip mining is an ecological disaster. Hydrogen used in fuel cells is now completely green. Extracted from water using solar power, it leaves only oxygen at a byproduct. Used in a fuel cell the only emission is water. The Japanese now produce Hydrogen at a cost competitive with gasoline. Japan has the highest adoption of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in the world. Cummings Corp, famed for it Diesel engines in long haul trucking, has already developed fuel cells prototypes for long haul trucking. The only “silly” thing about fuel cells is it hasn’t been adopted in this country. Mostly because of Elon Musk’s massive lobbying efforts to direct government subsidies to EVs.

Reply
5
Related
hypebeast.com

Elon Musk Says the Cybertruck’s Huge Windshield Wiper Troubles Him the Most

After a video surfaced showing the Cybertruck in action at the company’s Fremont Test Track in Northern California, CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to address the car’s huge single windshield wiper. The video, shot by drone, shows several adjustments made to the vehicle, including the addition of...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Popular Science

Toyota’s GR Yaris experiments with a hydrogen combustion engine

Alternatively fueled cars are rising in popularity. While hybrids and electric cars are winning that particular race, hydrogen cars have languished at the back of the pack. In 2014, Toyota cornered the market with the Mirai—an electric car which charges using a hydrogen fuel cell— but hydrogen simply hasn’t gained popularity like electric cars in recent years.
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla Bot Can Help Solve Labor Shortage According To Elon Musk

Tesla’s biggest unveil this year wasn’t a new vehicle, but rather a robot. The Tesla Bot, announced back in August, promises a lot – namely to do all the repetitive and basic tasks humans are gradually less willing to do. Tesla CEO Elon Musk was recently quizzed on the status of the Tesla Bot project during a Wall Street Journal Conference, and had the following to say:
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogen Fuel Cell#Tesla#Cnbc#Evs
lifewire.com

Swappable EV Batteries Are Here but Not for Everyone

For decades whenever a device was low on power, we’d open it up and replace the batteries. AA, C, D, 9-volt—much of the electronics of the world that didn’t plug directly into the wall required a disposable battery. Then rechargeable batteries hit the market, and you could swap out the depleted batteries for charged ones, and you were good to go for a while.
ELECTRONICS
lifewire.com

The Nationwide EV Power Charging Grid Is Coming

There are around 115,000 gas stations in the US and less than 6,000 electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging stations. That has to change—or does it?. Over 50 US electric companies have joined the National Electric Highway Coalition (NEHC) to build a nationwide EV charging grid. The Edison Electric Institute estimates there will be almost 22 million EVs on US roads by the end of the decade. To charge them, the country will need 100,000 EV fast charging ports. And that's the job of the NEHC: achieving this goal "using any approach they see fit."
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Costco
pv-magazine.com

Storing solar power with compressed carbon dioxide

Italy-based Energy Dome has developed a modular, scalable system for utility-scale, long-term electricity storage based on compressed CO2. It claims that the system is a non-site-dependent solution for storing wind and solar power, as well as grid electricity. “The concept is the same as compressed air energy storage (CAES) and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fast Company

These EV chargers can plug in anywhere—and double as renewable energy storage

By 2030, there may be 26 million electric vehicles on roads in the U.S., and that means there will be a need for more than 10 times as many public and workplace chargers as there are today—an increase from around 216,000 chargers in 2020 to 2.4 million by the end of the decade. Those chargers are needed both for drivers who live in apartments or can’t otherwise plug in their cars at home, and drivers taking longer trips.
TECHNOLOGY
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS
dallassun.com

UNDP official hails China's hydrogen fuel cell vehicle production

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's production of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (FCVs) has become a pioneering example of harnessing the potential of hydrogen, an official with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has said. Beate Trankmann, UNDP Resident Representative in China, made the remarks at the opening ceremony of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Wired UK

When It Comes to Buses, Will Hydrogen or Electric Win?

Finding new ways to power the world’s vehicles has long been a vital component in tackling the climate crisis. When it comes to small passenger vehicles, there is little question that the future lies with battery electric cars, rather than ones driven by hydrogen fuel cells—the other viable alternative. However, as the size of a vehicle increases, hydrogen can become an increasingly attractive option. For buses, some argue hydrogen power gives several key advantages over their battery electric counterparts. Which of them ultimately becomes the main technology in buses could have an influence other forms of transport too.
CARS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
77K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy