Prince William Recalls Moment Taylor Swift Pulled Him up to Sing With Jon Bon Jovi

By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven royalty gets a little star-struck around Taylor Swift. In a special Christmas episode of the Apple Fitness+ Time to Walk audio series, Prince William recalled the exciting moment in 2013 when he got to take the stage with Swift and Jon Bon Jovi during a charity event at Kensington Palace....

popculture.com

imdb.com

Prince William Recalls Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Morning Fights Over Music

It's a mini royal rumpus every morning at the house of Prince William and Kate Middleton. Speaking on an upcoming Dec. 6 episode of Apple Fitness+'s Time to Walk audio walking series, recorded this past spring, the Duke of Cambridge and future heir to the throne offered a rare glimpse into his and his wife's life at home with children Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. "What I've been amazed by is how much my children already have inherited my family's love of music," William said, according to Town & Country magazine. "Most mornings there's a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning....
WORLD
wxhc.com

Jon Bon Jovi, KISS’ Gene Simmons, Green Day & more taking part in Giving Tuesday charity initiative

Jon Bon Jovi, KISS bassist/singer Gene Simmons and Green Day are among the music stars taking part in a charity initiative celebrating Giving Tuesday. The campaign, launched by Bandsintown in partnership and the charitable fundraising platform Fandiem, will offer special items and experiences from the participating artists to raise money for nonprofit organizations of their choosing. The more you donate, the more entries you'll receive for the raffle.
CHARITIES
Hello Magazine

Prince William to reveal moment he was 'drawn out of his comfort zone' on Apple Fitness+ series

The Duke of Cambridge will take listeners on a journey as he appears on a special episode of Apple Fitness+ series, Time To Walk, on Monday. Prince William, 39, will speak candidly as he walks through the Sandringham estate in Norfolk – from Sandringham House, past St. Mary Magdalene Church (where the royals celebrate Christmas), and ending eventually in Anmer.
CELEBRITIES
nowdecatur.com

Prince William Talks Diana, Bon Jovi, Trauma

Prince William doesn’t frequently wear his heart on his sleeve, but he spoke out recently with Apple‘s Time To Walk, recalling his mother, the late Princess Diana, his family’s love of music and the trauma he went through as a pilot. He says his mom would crank on Tina Turner‘s...
WORLD
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Prince William
Person
Jon Bon Jovi
charlottestar.com

Prince William reveals special song his late mom Princess Diana used to sing in car

Washington [US], December 5 (ANI): Duke of Cambridge--Prince William recently got candid while cherishing his childhood memories when his mom Princess Diana would take him to school. People magazine obtained snippets of an upcoming episode of Apple Fitness's Time to Walk series on December 6, where William takes listeners on...
WORLD
963kklz.com

Taylor Swift Lawsuit Is Back

Taylor Swift has been accused of copying other artists many times! One particular hit song of hers is now once again brought back up as a copy. We play the original song and artist who is saying Taylor copied them, then we play Taylors version. What do you think? We have the full story in today’s Entertainment News!
MUSIC
Mashed

Here's What Taylor Swift Really Eats In A Day

If there's one person who's blowing up the internet these days, it's Taylor Swift, and for good reason. With the recent release of her re-recorded album "Red," Swift has once again proved to the world that she is one of the greatest singer-songwriters of our time (via US Weekly). Not only is Swift an outstanding singer, but as Insider puts it, she's usually one of the smartest people in the room. Unlike many musical artists, Swift writes all of her music (via the Latin Times). From upbeat party songs like "Shake It Off" to heartbreaking ballads like "All too Well" and fan-favorite jams such as "You Belong With Me," Swift is a prolific poet who writes about love, life, and everything in-between. And at only 31 years old, there's no sign of this powerhouse performer slowing down anytime soon.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Princess Diana Would Sing This Classic '80s Song While Driving Princes William and Harry to School

Tina Turner's signature song "The Best" has a special meaning for Prince William and Prince Harry, since Princess Diana would sing the song on their drives to school. In a new interview for the Apple Fitness+ series Time to Walk, William recalled how that song was the soundtrack to many important memories from his boarding school days. During the podcast, William revealed two other songs that are important in his life.
WORLD
gannonknight.com

Taylor Swift’s rerelease maintains momentum

Taylor Swift has recently reclaimed her throne at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” the longest song ever to reach the No. 1 spot. This song’s success may be in part due to the release of a short film dedicated...
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Taylor Swift Lets Out a ‘Feral Screech’ After Learning About ‘All Too Well’ Chart Record

Taylor Swift has a shelf (or two) full of awards and more than enough chart records to fill any left over empty space. But even Tay could not contain her excitement on Monday (Nov. 22) when she found out that her titanic, 10-minute, 13 second-long “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” officially became the longest No. 1 hit of all time, besting Don McLean’s iconic 8:37 “American Pie,” which held the title for nearly half a century.
MUSIC
thecut.com

Prince William’s Cringe Moments Are Different From Ours

We all have those cringe moments in our lives, the ones we look back on late at night, the sting of embarrassment still fresh. For us normies, it’s the time you called your science teacher Mom, or when chocolate melted in your back pocket in elementary school. But for a royal, it’s different. For example, the cringe moment that haunts Prince William is the time he sang onstage with Taylor Swift and Jon Bon Jovi. (#relatable?)
CELEBRITIES
NME

Taylor Swift says Billy Joel comparing her to The Beatles “broke my brain”

Taylor Swift has reacted to Billy Joel saying that she is “like that generation’s Beatles“. In a recent interview with USA Today, Joel was asked about who is favourite “current singers” were, and after praising Adele, he referred to Swift as the Fab Four of her generation. “She’s productive and...
MUSIC

