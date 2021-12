PITTSBURGH -- Ben Roethlisberger knows playing the Minnesota Vikings on a short week after a physical game against the Baltimore Ravens is going to require little extra help. "Just have as many people help as you can: chiropractors, masseuses, training staff," the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback said Tuesday. "Getting in the pools and just doing whatever you can to get yourself ready. Everyone has to do this throughout the year.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO