Boston Purchases 20,000 At-Home Rapid Tests In Latest Efforts To Fight COVID

BOSTON (CBS) — The city of Boston wants to increase COVID-19 testing and has purchased 20,000 at-home rapid antigen tests to support its goal. They will be delivered to communities with the highest rates of COVID in the city for free.

“We will be distributing these free test kits as well as masks prior to the holidays. Each kit will include information on what to do if you test positive and direct you to contact the Commissions Infectious Disease Bureau to report your positivity and to receive additional instructions,” Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, the executive director of the Boston Public Health Commission and chair of the COVID-19 Advisory Committee said Monday.

The tests are part of four steps Boston is taking to fight the latest coronavirus spike. Other strategies include increasing vaccine accessibility and enhancing health communication.

On Monday, Mayor Michelle Wu announced her COVID-19 Advisory Committee, which is made of up doctors, public health professionals and other community leaders.

Other than Dr. Ojikuta, the committee members are: