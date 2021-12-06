ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Lorry driver shortage crisis 'is easing': Higher wages, more HGV tests and a threefold increase in licence applications lead to 'cautious optimism' - but smaller fleets are still suffering

By Emer Scully For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Britain's lorry driver crisis could be easing after 'significant steps' were taken to address serious recruitment issues - but smaller fleets are still suffering, transport bosses have claimed.

Logistics UK, a sector representative based in Tunbridge Wells, said there was 'cautious optimism' following months of HGV driver shortages.

Last month ministers announced the end of limits on the number of deliveries EU drivers can make in Britain each week. It came after just 20 foreigners took up the offer of a visa extension.

A change to the driving test requirements and higher wages were among a number of measures brought in to help bring on board more HGV workers. There have since been more HGV driving tests and a threefold increase in licence applications.

Last year the sector faced the closure of testing centres for lorry drivers because of the pandemic alongside an exodus of drivers from the European continent amid Brexit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LoI2L_0dFU2jVf00
Logistics UK, a sector representative based in Tunbridge Wells, said there was 'cautious optimism' following months of HGV driver shortages (file image)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lmWnp_0dFU2jVf00
Last month ministers announced limits on the number of deliveries EU drivers can make in Britain each week would end after the offer of a visa extension led to just 20 being issued to foreigners. Pictured, lorries at the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk

The ensuing crisis saw empty shelves in supermarkets and petrol stations without fuel earlier this year.

But the Logistics UK Skills Report 2021 seemed to signal the crisis could be coming to a close.

Elizabeth de Jong, policy director at the organisation, said more needed to be done to solve the problem.

She told Kent Online: 'Although average driver pay surged 10% in the nine months to October 2021 in order to retain existing staff and attract new drivers, smaller fleet operators are still not back to full fleet capacity after the Covid-19 pandemic shutdown, and their inability to compete for drivers by offering higher wages appears to be hindering their efforts to recruit new staff.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gAULC_0dFU2jVf00
A Hoyer tanker makes a delivery at a Shell petrol station in Basingstoke, Hampshire

Last month Transport Secretary Grant Shapps admitted a short-term fix was needed to a long-term problem where more British lorry drivers would be needed.

He said: 'The temporary changes we're consulting on to cabotage rules will also make sure foreign hauliers in the UK can use their time effectively and get more goods moving in the supply chain at a time of high demand.'

He also insisted that Christmas would 'go ahead'.

He said: 'With Christmas last year we were worried about being able to see loved ones and families. There'll be no issues with that this year and we'll make sure that the supply chain is doing what it should be doing, which is what these measures we are taking, including this alterations to this cabotage today, is designed to do.

'Christmas will go ahead, we'll be able to see our friends and families. There will be food, there will be gifts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HrRUn_0dFU2jVf00
Thousands of shipping containers at the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk, as shipping giant Maersk has said it is diverting vessels away from UK ports to unload elsewhere in Europe because of a build-up of cargo due to the HGV crisis
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gkYKO_0dFU2jVf00
Unite is to ballot thousands of supermarket and delivery drivers over a mass walkout over the coming days - the largest strike threat of its kind since the notorious Winter of Discontent more than 40 years ago

'I do know that the entire world has a squeeze on its supply chain. That's because we're all coming out of this very long period of coronavirus, and the UK economy, perhaps particularly because we've got an expanding economy, the fastest growing in the G7, means that there are particular stresses and strains.

'But we're taking a whole range of measures, including one that I'm announcing today about the way that lorry drivers from abroad pick up and drop things off, the so called cabotage rules. And under our changes that will mean that they can, in an unlimited way by Christmas, pick up and drop off goods within this country within a 14-day period.'

Reacting, Andrew Acre CEO of the Independent British Retailers Association, said: 'It sounds as if it could ease some of the issues. One of the challenges within the supply chain is the lack of HGV availability to move stock around in this country so we know there are containers waiting to be emptied at ports.

'And if this scheme, if this temporary scheme is able to increase our capacity at HGV level, hopefully that will allow us to move these goods around far more efficiently than we are at the moment around the UK so fingers crossed that it adds that capacity to the system, which we all need to happen so that we can get the goods to the shops quicker.'

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Rail freight boosted by HGV driver shortage and climate change

Businesses are turning to rail freight due to HGV driver shortages and carbon emission worries, the industry said. The owners of Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal (DIRFT) say this is their busiest ever Christmas period. A spokesman for GB Railfreight also said it had trained 70 new train drivers in...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Hull's shortage of taxi drivers leads to public safety fears

A taxi firm has said the shortage of drivers is the worst the industry has seen in Hull for 15 years. There had been a big drop in the number of cab drivers since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, it said. Hull Cars boss Chris Davidson said...
TRAFFIC
theloadstar.com

UK government-funded training scheme for HGV drivers attracts 2,000

Government-funded training for HGV drivers, Skills Bootcamps, opened for business today with the aim of injecting 11,000 drivers across the UK. Department for Education (DfE) funding of £34m ($45m) will see drivers whose licences have lapsed or who want to upgrade their skills, as well as novices, begin training this year, with the first drivers expected to start work by the spring.
EDUCATION
BBC

HGV driver shortage: Signs pressures are easing, trade group says

There are early signs the shortage of lorry drivers will improve, a trade association has said. Logistics UK, which represents freight and haulage businesses, said the number of drivers leaving the profession had begun to ease. The group also highlighted more trainees coming through the testing system as a cause...
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Shapps
BBC

Lorry driver shortage 'leaving shops and caterers 30% down on goods'

The shortage of haulage drivers is leaving the north of Scotland 30% down in volume of goods reaching shops and caterers, say their suppliers. There is also a 15% shortfall in goods getting to the central belt, according to Scottish Wholesale Association. Its chief executive, Colin Smith, told MSPs that...
RETAIL
foodlogistics.com

Foodservice Truck Driver Salary Increases Despite Supply Chain Crisis

Driver salaries for foodservice distributors in the summer of 2021 averaged $79,000 compared to $70,000 in 2020, while warehouse workers earned an average of $50,000 in the summer of 2021, compared to $42,500 in 2020, according to a survey conducted by the International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA). From International Foodservice...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

UK and Jersey issue more fishing licences in post-Brexit row with France

The UK and Jersey governments have issued further licences to French fishing boats to trawl British waters in an apparent attempt to ease cross-Channel tensions.The Brussels-imposed deadline of midnight on Friday into Saturday for solving a post-Brexit fishing row passed without an agreement being announced.However, the UK Government has since confirmed that talks on Friday evening between Environment Secretary George Eustice and Virginijus Sinkevicius from the European Commission following “several weeks of intensive technical discussions on licensing”, resulted in more small boat licences being granted.In a statement, a spokeswoman said 18 more licences had been granted to replacement vessels...
U.K.
foxbangor.com

Truck driver shortages worsens supply chain crisis

HERMON — The trucking industry is experiencing a nationwide driver shortage and one local company in Hermon is feeling the impact. As supply chain shortages continue to increase, the demand for truck drivers worsens amid the pandemic. According to the American Trucking Association, the U.S. currently faces a historic high...
HERMON, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Economy#Hgv#Licence#Eu#Transport#British
The Independent

Ireland to raise concerns with UK over border demands for non-Irish citizens

Ireland’s deputy premier has said he will raise concerns with the UK government over proposed post-Brexit arrangements to cross the Irish border.Under the Nationality and Borders Bill any non-Irish or non-UK citizens would need to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) to enter the UK, including Northern Ireland The bill is currently going through the House of Commons.The British government's intention to introduce a requirement for travel clearance for EU citizens, who are not Irish citizens, to cross the border in Ireland is disgraceful and shameful and undermines the Good Friday Agreement and the Common Travel Area – @PearseDoherty...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

FirstGroup sticks to guidance despite recent slowdown

FirstGroup reported a slowdown in the recovery of its bus business from the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic in recent weeks, as fears of a new variant emerged.Passenger numbers were 71% of 2019 levels on average on First Bus services in recent weeks, the business said.The company said it “represents a slowdown in the rate of improvement, with pandemic-related restrictions varying by UK region”.But the company held onto its financial guidance for the year, despite warning about the problems.“While some uncertainty remains around pace of recovery in light of the evolving circumstances of the pandemic, there is no change to...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

HS2 signs £2bn deal for UK’s fastest trains

HS2 has signed a £2 billion contract with manufacturers Hitachi and Alstom to build the fastest trains ever produced in the UK.The 225mph rolling stock will start off at Hitachi’s plant in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham before being finished and tested at Alstom’s sites in Derby and Crewe The deal to build a fleet of 54 high-speed trains will support 2,500 jobs across the UK.Major boost for UK train-building as HS2’s state-of-the-art fleet of 225mph (360km/h) high speed trains will be built by Alstom and Hitachi Rail at their factories in County Durham, Derby and Crewe. pic.twitter.com/9xil2ThtxC— HS2 Ltd...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

NHS app crashes for five hours, causing Covid travel pass chaos

The NHS app and website experienced another major outage yesterday, causing chaos for travellers trying to access their Covid Pass vaccination records.Users trying to access their NHS passes online last night encountered an error message: “There are currently issues with accessing the Covid Pass on the NHS App and website. We are investigating the issue and will update as soon as we can.”The official NHS Twitter account then gave several assurances that developers were working on the technical issues with the website and app.Not long after midnight, the NHS tweeted: “We have identified the cause of the intermittent issues with...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

Omicron could be dominant strain in UK by mid-December, experts warn

Daily Covid-19 cases have reached their highest level in almost a year as experts warned the Omicron variant could become the dominant strain in the UK by mid-December.Analysis of Omicron by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) also found two doses of the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines provided “much lower” levels of protection against Omicron when compared with the Delta variant.But the UKHSA said preliminary data showed vaccine effectiveness “considerably increased” in the early period after a booster dose, providing around 70% to 75% protection against symptomatic infection.The news came as UK leaders held a Cobra meeting on Friday afternoon...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

UK denies Friday deadline in post-Brexit fishing row

The UK government on Thursday said it was not working to a Friday deadline given to it last month by the European Union to resolve a row with France over post-Brexit fishing rights. "We've never set a deadline. I recognise they (the EU) themselves have set one but it's not one we're working to," Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman told reporters. Environment Secretary George Eustice was expected to hold talks with EU environment commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius on Friday, Downing Street said. At a previous meeting between the pair on November 24, Sinkevicius gave Britain a December 10 deadline to resolve the issue of licences sought by French fishermen, who complain that post-Brexit requirements are too onerous.
U.K.
The Independent

France vows to fight for every UK fishing licence as European deadline looms

France says it is waiting for Britain to approve nearly 100 licences for its fishermen to operate in UK territorial waters and off Jersey, with last-gasp negotiations ongoing ahead of a European deadline, Fishing rights plagued Brexit talks for years and continue to poison relations between Britain and France, not because of their economic importance but because of their political resonance for both sides.Britain and the EU agreed to set up a licensing system to grant fishing vessels access to each other’s waters but France says it has not been given the full number it is due, while Britain says...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

UK Omicron cases rise 50% in 24 hours and overall Covid cases rise 26% on last week as scientists warn variant could lead to MORE hospitalisations than last winter unless tougher restrictions are brought in such as banning pubs from serving indoors

Omicron cases in Britain rose by 50 per cent today, data revealed as Government scientists warned the variant could cause nearly 2,500 daily hospitalisations this winter and tougher measures will be needed to deal with it. Some 663 new cases of the strain were detected across the UK, the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid-19 boosters for millions more as Omicron cases increase

Covid-19 booster jabs will be available to millions more people in England this week as cases of the Omicron variant continue to rise.The national booking system will open to everyone aged 30 to 39 from Monday so they can make appointments to get a booster three months on from their second Covid-19 jab.The move comes amid concerns the UK is facing a major wave of infections in January.New modelling suggests that under one scenario almost twice the number of coronavirus patients could be admitted to hospital compared with last year due to the impact of Omicron.This is our national mission...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
marketplace.org

Employers scramble to find more truck drivers amid shortage

The U.S. is experiencing a shortage of truck drivers for a number of reasons, including harsh or frustrating work conditions, extremely long hours, insufficient pay and more. The shortage is pretty real for Tra Williams, CEO of the truck driving school FleetForce based in Florida, who says companies have approached him in recent months, asking to connect with any new entry-level drivers he might know.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Services sector reaches pre-pandemic levels despite GDP slowdown

The UK’s all-important services sector has finally bounced back to where it was nearly two years ago before the pandemic hit, an official estimate has shown.While the rate of economic growth slowed down in October, the services sector, which includes everything from restaurants to accountants, managed to reach its February 2020 levels again for the first time.The recovery is, however, running at two speeds. Consumer-facing services, such as restaurants, are still 5.2% below their pre-pandemic levels, while all other services are 1.4% ahead.The news came as the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that gross domestic product (GDP), a key...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

270K+
Followers
8K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy