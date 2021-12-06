ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

KCPS Students Attend Van Gogh Alive

kcstarlight.com
 5 days ago

Thanks to a partnership between Kansas City Public Schools, Starlight, and the Muriel McBrien Kauffman Foundation, more than 800 students from Kansas City Public Schools have had the opportunity to experience Van Gogh Alive at Starlight Theatre since mid-November. “The exhibit at Starlight is a brand-new way to experience...

www.kcstarlight.com

Comments / 0

Related
GoLocalProv

Immersive Van Gogh Experience Reportedly Coming to Providence

The popular, global 'Beyond Van Gogh' exhibit is reportedly coming to Providence. "Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" will be in Rhode Island soon for a limited engagement, according to Paquin Entertainment Group. The exhibit features more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh’s iconic artworks and takes art lovers into...
PROVIDENCE, RI
suntimesnews.com

Students in French classes visit immersive Van Gogh Exhibit

STE. GENEVIEVE — Earlier this month, Ste. Genevieve Middle School and Ste. Genevieve High School French teacher Mrs. Bre Uzzell took her French 3, French 4, and French 5 students on a field trip to visit the Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience at the Saint Louis Galleria’s Starry Night Pavillion.
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
lancerfeed.press

Out and About: Beyond Van Gogh Museum

In an innovative presentation, the Beyond Van Gogh Exhibit uses projection technology to create an engaging journey through hundreds of art pieces made by Vincent Van Gogh. As they enter the museum, guests will first walk through a hall with pictures with information about Van Gogh’s life and his art.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Gogh
Person
Vincent Van Gogh
Person
Alex Jones
FOX2now.com

Yoga while immersed in Beyond Van Gogh

Doing yoga in the middle of a painting surrounded by exquisite works of art. This is the experience St. Louisans are getting while the Beyond Van Gogh exhibit is here in St Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
harkeraquila.com

Students attend class-respective LIFE speaker events

Content warning: This article mentions the topic of suicide. “There was a 17-year-old girl who texted her boyfriend, encouraging him to act on his suicidal thoughts. Was this criminal?” Skadden Law Firm associate and Harker alumna Colleen Lee (‘06) said. Freshmen from upper school physics teacher Dr. Mark Brada’s advisory...
EDUCATION
kcstarlight.com

Van Gogh Alive Extended by Popular Demand!

Starlight’s first foray into art exhibitions has been a hit with Van Gogh Alive. Presented by Starlight and The Nelson Atkins Museum of Art, Van Gogh Alive opened at Starlight Theatre October 23 and critics and patrons have both loved the multi-sensory experience. By popular demand, Van Gogh Alive has now been extended by two weeks—through January 14, 2022.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Engagement#Starlight S Philanthropy#Kcstarlight Com
fox8live.com

Popular immersive Van Gogh experience coming to New Orleans in 2022

NEW ORLEANS, La. (NOLA WEEKEND) - The stunning, immersive virtual art experience featuring the works of Vincent Van Gogh will head to New Orleans next spring. A 360-degree, large-scale digital art experience, called “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” will debut in April 2022. New Orleans is one of the cities on the waitlist for the popular immersive exhibit after successful launches in Atlanta, Dallas, New York, Miami, Philadelphia, Washington D.C. and Boston.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

The Van Gogh Expo is Coming to NOLA in 2022

Are you ready to be immersed into the world of art like you've never been before?. Tickets for Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, which is set to come to New Orleans sometime during April 2022, will be released this Friday, December 10, at 10 a.m. The expo itself will be presenting a new way to enjoy and experience the works of the late, Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh, widely considered to be one of the most important figures in Western art.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WLWT 5

Step inside Van Gogh paintings: Immersive exhibit coming to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — An immersive Van Gogh exhibit is coming to Cincinnati. The popular "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" exhibit takes you through 500,000 cubic feet of Vincent Van Gogh's masterpieces, immersing you right into the art. The exhibit ran sold-out shows in Paris and Toronto and is now making its...
CINCINNATI, OH
Orlando Date Night Guide

Inside Look at Immersive Van Gogh Orlando

Immersive Van Gogh has arrived in Orlando! This unique new date night option can be found at the Orange County Convention Center through January 15, 2022. With tons of dining options nearby on International Drive, this is the perfect location... The post Inside Look at Immersive Van Gogh Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
bostonguide.com

Going Big on Van Gogh

More than 131 years after his death, iconic Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh is having a moment in Boston—and we’re not talking about the handful of his original masterpieces on display at the Museum of Fine Arts, either. In fact, we’re not talking about a museum show at all. The second exhibition of its kind to open in town this year, Imagine Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience (pictured) comes to the SoWa Power Station in the South End from December 21–February 20, boasting massive projections that allow viewers to experience Van Gogh’s vibrant colors and swirling brushstrokes in an entirely new way, all set to a soundtrack featuring the music of Saint-Saëns, Mozart, Bach, Delibes and Satie. Imagine a towering, multi-faceted version of familiar favorites like The Starry Night and Sunflowers, and you have at least a small idea of the wonders that await you. For the truly Van Gogh-obsessed, it’s not too late to catch the competing, similarly titled showcase Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience at the historic Strand Theatre in Dorchester through February 20. This “experience” also affords viewers a 360-degree view of Van Gogh’s masterful works, and offers a VIP access ticket that includes the opportunity to enjoy a different perspective on the art via virtual reality headsets.
BOSTON, MA
ctnewsonline.com

Immersed in the light of Vincent Van Gogh

When we were undergraduates at Northeastern University in Boston, my friend Martha and I spent lots of our free time at the Museum of Fine Arts. The museum is just up Huntington Avenue a couple of blocks from NU. In those days, going to the museum was free, so we spent many weekend afternoons there.
MUSEUMS
303magazine.com

The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Provided an Otherworldly Escape

Art has always given the human race a reprieve from a world that can sometimes seem harsh or mundane. There’s something about quietly shuffling through a nearly silent room while admiring the colors and stories behind portraits, landscapes and still life canvases that offers a sense of peace. The Immersive...
DENVER, CO
Free Lance-Star

Book review: Book on Van Gogh, his influences is a must-read for art lovers

Vincent Van Gogh took his own life in 1890 at age 37. At the time, he was an impoverished, little-known artist lacking technical skill who lived mostly through the generosity of his brother Theo, who was an art dealer of some repute. Now, more than 130 years after his death, he is considered by many to be one of the greatest artists ever, and his paintings, which once went unsold and were traded for sustenance, are consistently sold at auction for record-breaking prices.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Campus Times

UR students attend the 86th annual Boar’s Head Dinner

On Thursday, Dec. 2, Feldman Ballroom transformed into an English great hall for a couple of hours for the 86th annual Boar’s Head Dinner. The first Boar’s Head Dinner took place in 1934 in the Men’s College of the University. Traditionally a holiday feast, the dinner involves caroling, Christmas-themed meals, and the procession of the boar’s head being awarded to the best student group on campus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy