KCPS Students Attend Van Gogh Alive

More than 131 years after his death, iconic Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh is having a moment in Boston—and we’re not talking about the handful of his original masterpieces on display at the Museum of Fine Arts, either. In fact, we’re not talking about a museum show at all. The second exhibition of its kind to open in town this year, Imagine Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience (pictured) comes to the SoWa Power Station in the South End from December 21–February 20, boasting massive projections that allow viewers to experience Van Gogh’s vibrant colors and swirling brushstrokes in an entirely new way, all set to a soundtrack featuring the music of Saint-Saëns, Mozart, Bach, Delibes and Satie. Imagine a towering, multi-faceted version of familiar favorites like The Starry Night and Sunflowers, and you have at least a small idea of the wonders that await you. For the truly Van Gogh-obsessed, it’s not too late to catch the competing, similarly titled showcase Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience at the historic Strand Theatre in Dorchester through February 20. This “experience” also affords viewers a 360-degree view of Van Gogh’s masterful works, and offers a VIP access ticket that includes the opportunity to enjoy a different perspective on the art via virtual reality headsets.

BOSTON, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO