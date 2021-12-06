Stay in the Grinch's cave in Utah during the holidays

It's not found on any map, but it appears that Mount Crumpit is in Utah, meaning fans of the Grinch can stay in his cave this holiday season.

PHOTOS: Peak inside the Grinch's Utah cave

Starting next week, anyone will be able to live out their Grinchiest dreams by staying at his lair located in Boulder... even if your heart is two sizes too small.

The rental property company Vacasa is making his 5,700-square-foot cave available for a relative steal (like the Grinch likes it) at just $19.57 a night in honor of the release year of the beloved Dr. Seuss book.

According to the listing, during a stay, people "can play his organ, drink from his coffee maker, read his books, and dream about all the ways you too could steal Christmas."

With two bedroom and two bathrooms, even the humblest Whos will enjoy their stay. The kitchen is even fully-stocked with roast beast, Who-pudding, and Who-hash.

READ: You can rent the McCallister's house from 'Home Alone' on Airbnb

Of course, being the Grinch, he's made things difficult and the company has a few notes about staying in his cave: