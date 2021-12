NYC DOB has released a report on unmanned aircraft’s potential to aid in safety inspections!. This agency report provides a deep dive into the regulatory landscape affecting drone use in New York City, the use of drones in other jurisdictions, and how drones could potentially be used for building façade inspections within the five boroughs. The report ​primarily looks at the capabilities of drones in the context of mandatory façade inspections under the City’s existing Façade Inspection & Safety Program (FISP). The Department would invite further study on how drone use, and its accompanying technologies, could be safely employed by these professionals.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO