UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling praised Jose Aldo for his “phenomenal performance” against Rob Font at UFC Vegas 44. Sterling was in attendance on Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, to see Aldo defeat Font in the headliner of UFC Vegas 44. For Aldo, it was his third straight win following previous victories over Marlon Vera and Pedro Munhoz. Despite being 35 years old, somehow Aldo appears to actually be getting better in his MMA career, and his run at 135lbs as of late has been impressive. Sterling, especially, can admit he was impressed.

UFC ・ 7 DAYS AGO