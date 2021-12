A telehealth unit is now available for virtual healthcare appointments at the Prendergast Library. Librarian and Digital Health Navigator Danielle Bertolini said the unit is located in a private space at the back of the library, “We have a screen over it so that people have more privacy when they’re in telehealth meetings. Inside, we have a table, we have lights, we have a ventilation system, some chairs, and we also have a laptop that we can help get people set up on for their telehealth appointments. That includes headset, microphone, mouse, all of that.”

HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO