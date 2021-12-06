Joe Castiglione Gives Venables Shoes and Key

Eight days after Lincoln Riley left for Los Angeles, the Sooners turn to a familiar face to lead the football program. At an introductory news conference that felt much like a reunion, OU AD Joe Castiglione said his first call in his search was to Brent Venables, the former Defensive Coordinator of the Sooners who had great success leading the Clemson defense during his decade with the Tigers and winning two national championships.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO