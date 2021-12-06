ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Van Gogh Alive Extended by Popular Demand!

kcstarlight.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarlight’s first foray into art exhibitions has been a hit with Van Gogh Alive. Presented by Starlight and The Nelson Atkins Museum of Art, Van Gogh Alive opened at Starlight Theatre October 23 and critics and patrons have both loved the multi-sensory experience. By popular demand, Van Gogh Alive has now...

www.kcstarlight.com

Comments / 0

Related
GoLocalProv

Immersive Van Gogh Experience Reportedly Coming to Providence

The popular, global 'Beyond Van Gogh' exhibit is reportedly coming to Providence. "Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience" will be in Rhode Island soon for a limited engagement, according to Paquin Entertainment Group. The exhibit features more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh’s iconic artworks and takes art lovers into...
PROVIDENCE, RI
orartswatch.org

Stage & Studio: Experiencing ‘Beyond Van Gogh’

“Madness, pain, ear-cutting despair, desolate poverty, Van Gogh’s myth tells the tale of a melancholic martyr who took his own life in an ultimate act of revulsion. By contrast, to follow the evolution of Van Gogh’s works is to go from darker shades to the discovery of light and explosion of pure pigments.”
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Gogh
Free Lance-Star

Book review: Book on Van Gogh, his influences is a must-read for art lovers

Vincent Van Gogh took his own life in 1890 at age 37. At the time, he was an impoverished, little-known artist lacking technical skill who lived mostly through the generosity of his brother Theo, who was an art dealer of some repute. Now, more than 130 years after his death, he is considered by many to be one of the greatest artists ever, and his paintings, which once went unsold and were traded for sustenance, are consistently sold at auction for record-breaking prices.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
denverite.com

Frida Kahlo is getting the Immersive Van Gogh treatment

An immersive Frida Kahlo experience is coming to Denver, and it’s by the same team that created one of the travelling immersive Van Gogh experiences that recently passed through the city. As part of its North American tour, FRIDA: IMMERSIVE DREAM will be staged at Lighthouse ArtSpace Denver (3900 Elati...
DENVER, CO
chattanoogacw.com

Immersive Van Gogh digital art exhibit postponed in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An immersive Van Gogh digital art exhibit set for later this year in Nashville has been postponed. Organizers said in an email that construction of the Nashville exhibit is taking longer than expected. Because of this, the popular show won't open in Music City until Feb. 17, 2022.
NASHVILLE, TN
Times of San Diego

A Young Van Gogh Heads ‘to the yellow house’ in a La Jolla Playhouse World Premiere

He’s everybody’s favorite tormented artist: the Dutch master, Vincent van Gogh (1855-1890). Innumerable explorations and representations of his life have given rise to diverse explanations of the artist’s famously erratic, aggressive and often self-sabotaging behavior. Theories about the cause of his unstable mental and physical health include bipolar disease, porphyria...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art Exhibitions#Starlight#Roasterie#Aarp
Curbed

Can Pop-Up Banksy and Van Gogh Shows Save Retail?

Unil last May, the curved-glass storefront at the corner of 14th Street and Sixth Avenue might have featured mannequins sporting crop tops and wavy home goods arranged to look like the corner of a cool person’s living room. For more than two decades, it was home to an Urban Outfitters, the once-trendy retail chain that’s now approaching cheugy territory. These days, the windows are painted over in broad stripes of white and red, and a human-size black rat holding a dripping paintbrush is stenciled next to the front door. Inside, where there once were racks of wide-legged pants and bucket hats, are screen prints of children pledging allegiance to a plastic grocery bag, a case filled with counterfeit bills featuring Princess Diana’s face, and a disco-ball–riot-helmet lamp dangling from the ceiling. These are the familiar hallmarks of Banksy, the British street artist who in the past 15 years has gone from guerrilla stunts to eight-figure sales at auctions.
RETAIL
travelweekly.com

Impressions of Van Gogh with Avalon Waterways

The Van Gogh interactive exhibits that are filling halls worldwide this year are presenting the Dutch post-impressionist's paintings in a whole new way, sparking a greater curiosity about and enthusiasm for the artist and his work. Those interested in further exploring his creations and his life will find a stunning...
VISUAL ART
lonelyplanet.com

Should I visit the Rijksmuseum or the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam?

Of Amsterdam's trove of museums, the twin standouts are the monumental Rijksmuseum, the Netherlands' national museum, crammed with treasures spanning more than eight centuries, and the streamlined, modern Van Gogh Museum, containing the world's largest collection of works by seminal Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh. Both rank among the top-tier...
MUSEUMS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
lancerfeed.press

Out and About: Beyond Van Gogh Museum

In an innovative presentation, the Beyond Van Gogh Exhibit uses projection technology to create an engaging journey through hundreds of art pieces made by Vincent Van Gogh. As they enter the museum, guests will first walk through a hall with pictures with information about Van Gogh’s life and his art.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ctnewsonline.com

Immersed in the light of Vincent Van Gogh

When we were undergraduates at Northeastern University in Boston, my friend Martha and I spent lots of our free time at the Museum of Fine Arts. The museum is just up Huntington Avenue a couple of blocks from NU. In those days, going to the museum was free, so we spent many weekend afternoons there.
MUSEUMS
sandiegodowntownnews.com

“to the yellow house” rambles through van Gogh’s life

Art is a harsh mistress. So is public opinion. And a negative reaction – or being ignored – can do huge psychological damage to an artist who’s “not like all the others.”. Playwright Kimber Lee’s “to the yellow house” – La Jolla Playhouse’s latest offering – explores this problem. It...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX2now.com

Yoga while immersed in Beyond Van Gogh

Doing yoga in the middle of a painting surrounded by exquisite works of art. This is the experience St. Louisans are getting while the Beyond Van Gogh exhibit is here in St Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kcstarlight.com

KCPS Students Attend Van Gogh Alive

Thanks to a partnership between Kansas City Public Schools, Starlight, and the Muriel McBrien Kauffman Foundation, more than 800 students from Kansas City Public Schools have had the opportunity to experience Van Gogh Alive at Starlight Theatre since mid-November. “The exhibit at Starlight is a brand-new way to experience the...
ENTERTAINMENT
425magazine.com

Experience Van Gogh at the Tacoma Armory

Now’s your chance to experience van Gogh’s work in a whole new and beautiful way. The Imagine Van Gogh exhibition is coming to the Tacoma Armory from Dec. 18–31. It’s an immersive experience. Visitors wander among giant projections of more than 200 of the artist’s paintings and are surrounded by every brushstroke, detail, painting medium, and color.
TACOMA, WA
303magazine.com

The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Provided an Otherworldly Escape

Art has always given the human race a reprieve from a world that can sometimes seem harsh or mundane. There’s something about quietly shuffling through a nearly silent room while admiring the colors and stories behind portraits, landscapes and still life canvases that offers a sense of peace. The Immersive...
DENVER, CO
stljewishlight.org

Ladue grad invents Van Gogh painting robot and we’re kvelling

Is it every kid’s dream to build a robot? You bet. Robots are cool, but very few of us get to realize that childhood dream. That cannot be said for Joel Willick, a third-year mechanical engineering student at Northeastern University and a 2019 Ladue Horton Watkins High School graduate.
ENGINEERING

Comments / 0

Community Policy