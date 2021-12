MOUNT PLEASANT, N.C. — Cabarrus County authorities are investigating after human remains were found in a creek behind a home in Mount Pleasant Wednesday afternoon. The Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office was called to a home on Pine Cross Drive, near the intersection of highways 49 and 73, around 3:30 p.m. The caller told police they found something that appeared to be human remains in a creek behind their home.

