Starting off the season strong, the freshman girls basketball team defeated Bishop Miege 40-32 in their first game at home. By the end of the first half, the Lancers held the lead 22-11. The team remained consistent and in the lead for the entirety of the second half, winning the game 40-32. The freshman cheer squad performed in between quarters and during halftime, as well as on the sidelines. The girls freshman basketball team’s next game will be played on Monday, Dec. 13 at 5:30 p.m. at home against Blue Valley Southwest.

BASKETBALL ・ 4 DAYS AGO