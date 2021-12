Local and state politicians have introduced new legislation that aims to support economic opportunity in the greater Dayton region. The facility, located at 4170 Allium Court, was constructed in 2009 with grant funding from the Department of Energy’s NNSA to support advanced modeling and simulation for turbine engines, but the building is currently sitting largely vacant. Dissolving the federal government’s interest in the property will allow for the CIC to attract greater economic investment and bring more economic opportunity to the Springfield community, according to Portman.

DAYTON, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO