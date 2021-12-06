ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Of Oklahoma Pulls Out All The Stops In Venables Introduction

By News 9
 2 days ago
The University of Oklahoma pulled out all the stops as Brent Venables was introduced as the 23rd head coach in the program's vaunted history.

Venables returns to Oklahoma after a stop at Clemson as the defensive coordinator for two national championships.

Hundreds of OU Alumni, students and fans packed into the Everest Training Center on campus for the 10:30 a.m. introduction.

The event included fireworks, speakers and the Sooner spirit team.

News 9 was at the event and spoke to just about everyone involved in the days events.

Reports emerged early Sunday that the former Clemson defensive coordinator was Oklahoma's pick for the job. Leadership from the university headed to South Carolina to complete the deal, and by Sunday night, OU President Joe Harroz, Athletic Director Joe Castiglione and Venables were headed back to Norman.

"This is an incredibly special opportunity. Julie and I and our family are extremely grateful for the belief in us — and certainly in me — to be the next head coach at Oklahoma, one of the winningest and most tradition-rich programs in college football history. Our memories from Norman, where all four of our children were born, have been nothing but great. We're looking forward to making another decade-plus of incredible memories as we transition to a new era of Oklahoma football, especially with the opportunity and the challenge to join the SEC, the premier conference in all of college football. Joe Castiglione, President Harroz and the Board of Regents have given us incredible support that equals the best of the best in our sport. There's no question we are equipped to compete at the very highest level and attract the best players from across the country. The OU logo has never been stronger," Venables said, in a university press release.

Venables will be greeted by an enthusiastic crowd of fans, the Pride of Oklahoma, cheerleaders and more -- all of whom are gathering at Max Westheimer Airfield Sunday night.

Sooners Deliver Coach Baranczyk's 200th Win

The Oklahoma women's basketball team improved to 8-1 on Tuesday by defeating Eastern Michigan 94-58 in Norman behind four Sooners that scored in double figures. With the win, head coach Jennie Baranczyk reached 200 wins in just her 10th season as a head coach. Taylor Robertson, Ana Llanusa, Madi Williams...
Next Chapter Of OU Football Now Begins

A day marked in Sooner history books came Monday when new head coach, Brent Venables, received his keys to the Palace on the Prairie. "We want to be the model program in all of college football. Regarding how we run our program, we want to be the model for all others to follow," said Head Coach Brent Venables.
Venables Introduced As OU Head Coach

Eight days after Lincoln Riley left for Los Angeles, the Sooners turn to a familiar face to lead the football program. At an introductory news conference that felt much like a reunion, OU AD Joe Castiglione said his first call in his search was to Brent Venables, the former Defensive Coordinator of the Sooners who had great success leading the Clemson defense during his decade with the Tigers and winning two national championships.
OU Officials Working On Deal To Make Former Sooner Assistant Coach Brent Venables Its Next Head Football Coach

Clemson assistant coach Brent Venables has emerged as the top target for the head coaching vacancy at Oklahoma, sources confirmed to News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins. According to Blevins, two names associated with the coaching search -- Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning and Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell -- were not interviewed by Oklahoma as of Saturday night.
News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

