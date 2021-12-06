ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

9 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Flathead County

By MTN News
KPAX
 5 days ago
An additional nine OCIVD-19 related deaths have been confirmed in Flathead County.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) reported Monday a total of 29 additional deaths across Montana.

According to DPHHS, five of the deaths occurred in October, 19 happened in November and five in December.

The total number of deaths in Montana due to COVID-19 has risen from 2,739 to 2,768.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map showed 44 new and 33 active COVID-19 cases in Flathead County as of Monday.

Overall, a total of 20,918 cases have been confirmed in the county since the start of the pandemic including 20,434 recoveries and 214 deaths.

A total of 42,269 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 42% of the eligible population.

