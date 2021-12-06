‘Being the Ricardos’ Star Javier Bardem Says He Interacted With Nicole Kidman Mostly In-Character

Javier Bardem plays Desi Arnaz in Being the Ricardos opposite Nicole Kidman, who plays Lucille Ball. How did he interact with her?

Well, mostly as their characters. Let’s let Bardem answer according to an article from Fox News.

“We didn’t have much time to rehearse or be together or gather together before shooting,” Bardem said. “We didn’t even have time to meet as Nicole and Javier. (And) We were, like, right on Lucy and Desi.”

The movie, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, takes a look at the couple behind one of television’s iconic sitcoms, I Love Lucy. It also focuses on the marriage between Ball and Arnaz.

Being the Ricardos was filmed under the Amazon Studios banner. It has a limited release in early December before hitting Amazon on Dec. 21.

In another interview, Bardem said playing Arnaz was a “Mount Everest to climb.”

According to Press Las Vegas, Bardem, who also had a memorable turn in No Country for Old Men, revealed that he got the role and had a month and a half to prepare.

“The challenge was precisely to relax, to go phrase by phrase, video to video, audio to audio …” Bardem said. “To gain, a little more every day, security of what this character could do.”

‘Being the Ricardos’ Star Has A Lot of Respect for Different Roles Arnaz Played

Javier Bardem knows that playing a role like the one in Being the Ricardos is one for the ages.

In an interview with ET Online, Bardem talked about those things at the very core of Arnaz.

From the actor’s perspective, Desi Arnaz was a multi-talented powerhouse of a man.

Bardem reflected on “his energy, his ability to be not only the great comedian that he was, but also the protector of the show and the protector of her as a man, as a husband, and also as a partner … And he was on [at] the same time, being the producer of the show, musician, singer, dancer.”

Actress Alia Shawkat Makes Funny Discovery While Preparing For Her Part

Alia Shawkat plays Madelyn Pugh, who, along with Bob Carroll, had important creative roles in the lives of Ball and Arnaz.

But the actress shares something she discovered while prepping for her role in Being the Ricardos.

“But what’s interesting is — you know how on Amazon when you watch a show, they have trivia in the corner?” Shawkat said, according to an interview with Page Six. “When I was watching the show [‘I Love Lucy’] every night while shooting, one episode was like, in this episode, Lucy was accused of being a communist and I was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s the movie I’m making right now!'”