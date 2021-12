TIGARD, Ore. — As large-scale thefts and "flash robberies" become more common, a special unit within the Tigard Police Department is focusing on organized retail thefts. Since late November, Tigard PD's Commercial Crimes Unit has been busy. They have been investigating $10,000 worth of merchandise stolen from the Ulta near Washington Square, and $10,000 worth of handbags taken from the nearby Nordstrom. No arrests have been made in those cases.

