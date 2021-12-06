Just Imagine Begins Performances Again

With its devised concept, entirely immersive set, and incorporation of multimedia elements galore, Man Covets Bird at Spooky Action Theater marks the most THEE-yah-tah experience for those of us embarking on our mid-COVID return to the arts. But make no mistake, I do not mean to say that Man Covets Bird is inaccessible. In fact, it is beautifully simple, which allows its experimental staging and structure to shine.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO