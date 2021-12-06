Just Imagine Begins Performances Again

Assistant Professor of Art - Animation and Digital Filmmaking Evan Curtis. Every month the CMUnow podcast features outstanding faculty on the Colorado Mesa University and Western Colorado Community College campuses. This week, stop motion animator, filmmaker and CMU assistant professor Evan Curtis talks about how he found his niche in the great outdoors. His work has screened at SXSW, on PBS and in more than 50 festivals worldwide. He recently won the 2021 Best Colorado Animated Short by the Denver Underground Film Festival.
Comments / 0