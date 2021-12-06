ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

Just Imagine Begins Performances Again

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time since March 2020, Starlight’s Just Imagine program was able to perform again in front of a live audience in November with Kids’ Safari in Independence. Comprised of a group of four...

dcmetrotheaterarts.com

Imagination Stage begins in-person season with safety paramount

Imagination Stage will welcome audiences back to in-person performances in December beginning with Corduroy (December 11 – January 23), followed by Balloonacy (January 15 – February 20), P.Nokio (February 23 – April 10), Mother Goose (March 11 – April 10), and Mr. Popper’s Penguins (June 22 – August 7). COVID-19...
THEATER & DANCE
brownwoodnews.com

Eight performances of ‘Elf: The Musical’ begin at Lyric

Eight performances of “Elf: The Musical” will take place at the Lyric Theatre Friday, Dec. 3 through Sunday, Dec. 12. The musical is directed by Billie Harvey and according to the Lyric website, “This modern-day holiday classic that centers around the story Buddy the Elf is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf.”
THEATER & DANCE
dcmetrotheaterarts.com

Beautifully simple ‘Man Covets Bird’ shines at Spooky Action Theater

With its devised concept, entirely immersive set, and incorporation of multimedia elements galore, Man Covets Bird at Spooky Action Theater marks the most THEE-yah-tah experience for those of us embarking on our mid-COVID return to the arts. But make no mistake, I do not mean to say that Man Covets Bird is inaccessible. In fact, it is beautifully simple, which allows its experimental staging and structure to shine.
THEATER & DANCE
Alex Jones
phillyfunguide.com

Improvised Grinch and other Holiday Tales

Join us inside the theater as two actors use all the magical props and costumes they have available to improvise How the Grinch Stole Christmas and other classic favorite holiday tales of the audience's choosing! Don't miss this wildly funny theater adventure, sure to fill both the young and the young at heart with delightful holiday cheer and laughter.
PERFORMING ARTS
Fox 59

Indianapolis Ballet to begin holiday Nutcracker performances

INDIANAPOLIS — The Nutcracker is back in Indy this year as a live, in-person holiday show. The Indianapolis Ballet performs this weekend at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre with shows Friday night, Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon. Ticket information is available here. The following weekend, Dec. 17-19, one-hour...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
abc27.com

Christmas Wonderland 2021: Imagine Christmas at Christian Life Assembly

See your favorite Christmas stories come to life at Christmas Wonderland 2021: Imagine Christmas a show at Christian Life Assembly. It’s a wonderful life for Amy who met her favorite animal who also stars in the show Mercy the alpaca. Learn how you can get tickets to a family friendly show everyone will love.
ENTERTAINMENT
Durango Herald

For the love of music: Youth orchestras perform again – live at Concert Hall

When the legendary “Take Five” is on a concert program, any concert program, you can bet audience members will be humming that famous jazz tune all the way home. At 7 p.m. Monday at the Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College, the Dave Brubeck-Paul Desmond tune will compete with other memorable melodies like Mussorgsky’s majestic “Great Gate of Kiev” and Bach’s dreamy “Sleepers Wake.” All are worthy of humming homeward.
MUSIC
#Just Imagine#Fish#Starlight
myk104.com

H.E.R. loves finally being able to perform again for live audiences

The pandemic forced H.E.R. to cancel concerts, including her two-day Lights on Festival in New York City in October. However, now she’s thrilled to be back to performing for live audiences. “It has been the most amazing thing ever,” the Grammy and Oscar winner, born Gabriella Wilson, tells Ebony. “There’s...
MUSIC
nerdreactor.com

Sting and Imagine Dragons To Perform at The Game Awards 2021

The Game Awards is one of the biggest video game events of the year, and this year it will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on December 9, 2021. The show has recently announced that it will be having musicians like Sting and Imagine Dragons performing live on stage.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pitt News

Poetry | black girl ghazal

“the days are long” for people like us. landing face first, prolong for people like us. learning which doll I prefer, Bratz, for people like us. a consideration for life’s natural order, for people like us. “you have to work twice as hard” to make it. take this and do...
ENTERTAINMENT
Lebanon-Express

Christmas Storybook Land

Kathy Ballweber's Victorian Village is one of the many Christmas Story Book Land displays. The events runs from Dec. 3 to Dec. 17 at the Linn County Expo Center.
LINN COUNTY, OR
moorcroftleader.com

Cookie contest just the beginning

The Moorcroft Senior Center and West Texas Museum sponsored their first benefit collaboration Friday afternoon with a cookie contest. Judges Monte Reichenberg, Jake Miller, Cheryl Schneider and Matt Wood chose from ten varieties submitted. Nancy Feehan took first place and $25 cash with her Whoopie Cookies; Glenda Roberson's Cherry Coconut...
RECIPES
kcstarlight.com

KCPS Students Attend Van Gogh Alive

Thanks to a partnership between Kansas City Public Schools, Starlight, and the Muriel McBrien Kauffman Foundation, more than 800 students from Kansas City Public Schools have had the opportunity to experience Van Gogh Alive at Starlight Theatre since mid-November. “The exhibit at Starlight is a brand-new way to experience the...
ENTERTAINMENT
coloradomesa.edu

Imagined Worlds

Assistant Professor of Art - Animation and Digital Filmmaking Evan Curtis. Every month the CMUnow podcast features outstanding faculty on the Colorado Mesa University and Western Colorado Community College campuses. This week, stop motion animator, filmmaker and CMU assistant professor Evan Curtis talks about how he found his niche in the great outdoors. His work has screened at SXSW, on PBS and in more than 50 festivals worldwide. He recently won the 2021 Best Colorado Animated Short by the Denver Underground Film Festival.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
kcstarlight.com

Starlight Remembers Bob Kipp

The Starlight family was saddened to learn of the passing of Robert (Bob) Kipp late last month. “Bob was an intelligent leader and a man of great integrity,” Bob Rohlf, Starlight’s former President and Executive Producer, said. “He was results-focused but never wanted to be in the spotlight, he just wanted what was best for the theatre and the Kansas City community.”
ENTERTAINMENT

