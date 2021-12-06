ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

Leon County lifts vaccine, mask mandate for employees following change in state law

By Jada Williams
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yQ1ui_0dFU0lCh00

Leon County employees are no longer required to wear a mask or get vaccinated.

In a statement to employees earlier this week, Human Resources Director Candice Wilson informed employees that those changes are effective immediately.

County Administrator Vince Long released a statement saying the county will follow new laws outlined by a special legislative session.

Every single day over the last 21 months of combating the pandemic, Leon County’s emergency response and mitigation efforts have been entirely informed by expert public health guidance and completely consistent with a plain reading of existing law. In July, when Delta cases were surging and vaccinations were plummeting the county instituted an employee vaccination requirement as a condition of employment. These actions were absolutely necessary to take given the volatility, uncertainty and highly infectious nature of this deadly virus, in order to keep our employees safe, protect the public, and ensure our readiness as a frontline response organization.

That said, the legislation passed in special session (HB 1, Section 3) prohibits Leon County from requiring employee vaccinations going forward and we intend to of course follow this new law, which became effective Nov. 18.

With respect to Leon County’s employee vaccination requirement that went into effect on July 28 and for which the Department of Health issued a Notice of Violation, consistent with Board direction, the county will defend its legal authority to have instituted an employee vaccination mandate not inconsistent with existing law at that time.

More information on that lawsuit can be found here .

Comments / 0

Related
WTXL ABC 27 News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces budget proposal for 2022-23 fiscal year

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis released his Freedom First Budget proposal with recommendations for fiscal year 2022-2023 on Thursday. The Freedom First Budget totals $99.7 billion, with total reserves exceeding $15 billion. The Freedom First Budget focuses on preserving freedom and prosperity for Floridians with record funding for education, environmental resources and law enforcement. The budget also protects freedom and liberty by once again rejecting mandates and lockdowns.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leon County, FL
Government
Leon County, FL
COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Leon County, FL
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Leon County, FL
Health
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#County Administrator#New Laws#State Law#Human Resources#Hb 1#The Department Of Health
WTXL ABC 27 News

Traffic advisories released for Florida counties

The Florida Department of Transportation has released the following traffic advisories:. South Monroe Street (S.R. 61) Resurfacing from East Paul Russell Road to Perkins Road – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Dec. 6 through Thursday, Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for concrete operations. Motorists will also encounter nighttime lane closures Monday, Dec. 6 through Thursday, Dec. 9 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving operations.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy