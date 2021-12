Not ready to say goodbye. Tom Brady has said a lot about his retirement over the years — but he doesn’t plan to hang up his cleats anytime soon. The NFL star, who played for the New England Patriots for 20 years before becoming a Tampa Bay Buccaneer in May 2020, has often made it clear that he’s not ready to stop playing football, even joking about his retirement in commercials. However, the oldest quarterback to ever win a Super Bowl has hinted that he might keep playing until he’s at least 47.

