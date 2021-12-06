Sen. Schumer requests ‘surge’ of at-home COVID tests for New York

Even before the Omicron variant takes hold in the U.S., three Northeast states are already running short on space for COVID-19 patients and stretching medics and technicians to the brink. Governors of Maine, New York, and New Hampshire have all called in the National Guard to supply medics and medical technicians to prepare for the winter surge. In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul said around 50 hospitals in the state had less than 10 percent bed capacity. In Maine, Gov. Janet Mills said, “I do not take this action lightly, but we must take steps to alleviate the strain on our health care system and ensure care for all those who need it.” Maine this week hit a record number of hospitalizations for the entire pandemic. New Hampshire Gov. Christopher Sununu has also enlisted the Federal Emergency Management Agency for staffing help. In Indianapolis, the Indiana University Health system on Thursday morning also asked for National Guard help as hospitalizations hit all-time highs.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO