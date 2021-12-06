ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Sen. Schumer requests ‘surge’ of at-home COVID tests for New York

By Isabella Colello
binghamtonhomepage.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — One of the state’s top representative is pushing for more COVID testing resources this winter. U.S. Senator Charles Schumer, D-NY, requested the federal government to send a “surge” of at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits to New York community health centers and their mobile sites. According...

www.binghamtonhomepage.com

