It's National Influenza Week; where to get a flu shot in the metro

By Danielle Meadows
KMTV 3 News Now
5 days ago
 5 days ago
It's National Influenza Vaccination Week and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is urging people to get their yearly flu shot.

According to DHHS, most flu activity peaks between December and February, but significant activity can last through May.

It takes roughly two weeks after getting the flu shot for antibodies to develop and protect against infection, so it's best to get vaccinated before influenza viruses start to spread in the community. The flu shot protects against the flu for at least six months.

DHHS says it's not too late to get vaccinated, and if someone has already had the flu, there are still benefits from getting the shot.

Visit this website to find locations where flu shots are being administered.

