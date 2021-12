Here is what you need to know on Friday, December 10:. The inflation report came in more or less as expected at +0.8% and +6.8% yearly. Despite being largely in line, it is a 40-year high now for US inflation. Investors are becoming more immune to worries, and the S&P 500 futures actually ticked up after the release. Inflation is known, and investors are prepared. The markets hate unknowns or surprises more than bad news. Expect them to rally on.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO