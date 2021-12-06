ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

5 Top Stock Decliners Monday as Omicron Outlook Improves

By Vidhi Choudhary
Street.Com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks were rising Monday as reports of coronavirus variant omicron related illness being less severe emerged. Here are some companies that were hit on Monday. Shares of Lucid (LCID) - Get Lucid Group, Inc. Report fell after the luxury-electric-car maker said it received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange...

www.thestreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
InvestorPlace

4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: Ethereum, F, HOOD, COST

After a powerful ramp to start the week, we’ve had a choppy, frustrating couple of sessions. Now, let’s look forward to next week and get a look at a few top stock trades for Monday. Top Stock Trades for Monday No. 1: Ethereum (ETH-USD) Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) and other...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) slid 5.57% to $257.06 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.73% to 15,630.60 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.60% to 35,970.99. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Moderna Inc. closed $240.43 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Broadcom Stock Pops On Revenue Outlook, New Buyback

Broadcom stock popped as January-quarter revenue guidance topped views. The semiconductor and infrastructure software firm also announced a new $10 billion stock buyback. San Jose, Calif.-based Broadcom (AVGO) reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings late Thursday. Earnings rose 23% to $7.81 a share, topping estimates of $7.74. Revenue climbed 15% to $7.41 billion, topping estimates of $7.35 billion.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Corporation#Omicron Outlook#Lucid#Lcid#Churchill Capital#Drugmaker Moderna#Abc#Bzfd#Nasdaq#Spac#Avenue Partners#Chwy#Wedbush#Nvidia Nvda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Street.Com

As Inflation Soars, Here's One Stock to Add to Your Portfolio

I've scooped up shares of giant phosphate and potash concern Mosaic. It is hard to escape noticing surging prices throughout the economy and as the inflation rate hit 6.8% in November, the highest level in 40 yearsOne encounters this nearly every dayYesterday, for me, it came in the form of a trip to my favorite breakfast place here in Delray Beach, FloridaThe nova platter which I always get there, somehow had leap...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Oracle's stock on early track for biggest 1-day gain in 20 years after earnings, buyback announcement

Shares of Oracle Corp. blasted 13.6% higher in premarket trading Friday, enough to propel them into record territory, in the wake of the database giant's better-than-expected fiscal second-quarter results and announced a $10 billion stock repurchase program. If the stock's gain could hold through the close, it would be the biggest one-day rally since it shot up 16.4% on Sept. 24, 2001. No less than 11 of the 30 analysts surveyed by FactSet who cover Oracle have raised their stock price targets so far, boosting the average target to $101.55 from $93.07 at the end of November. Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick upgraded the stock to buy from hold, saying the earnings report and buyback announcement was "confirmatory" of further acceleration ahead. The stock, which is on track to open above its Oct. 22 record close of $98.25, has run up 37.2% year to date through Thursday, while the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF has rallied 31.9% and the S&P 500 has advanced 24.3%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) shares moved upwards by 16.66% to $17.43 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 3.1 million shares come close, making up 1115.57% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.6 million. American...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Invest in These 3 Stocks? Here's What You Need to Know

I am traveling again, as always lately, and so I will structure this column as Random Gleanings, in an homage to DLJ's great investment strategist of the 80s and 90s, Eric Miller. Sarcos Technology and Robotics (STRC) . The latest edition of my firm, Excelsior Capital Partners, Fireside Chat series...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

4 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2035

Today, only six companies surpass $1 trillion in market capitalization. But the coming years should see some other prominent businesses reach that level. J&J, UnitedHealth, Mastercard, and Broadcom all stand good chances of getting there. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy