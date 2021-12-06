Five more COVID-19 deaths reported in metro area

On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department received five new death certificates during the past day. A vaccinated woman in her 40s and an unvaccinated woman over 80 died. Three men have also died. Two were in their 70s and only one had been vaccinated. An unvaccinated man in his 40s was also among the reported deaths.

There is a small improvement in the overall ICU occupancy rates from Friday, when there was a 97% occupancy rate of adult ICU beds and only 10 staffed ICU beds available within the metropolitan area. That number is now at 90% occupancy with 29 available beds.

The Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge and Washington counties, plus the hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley — releases a hospital capacity report almost daily. Unless noted, the capacity numbers include COVID-19 patients and patients who are in the hospital for other illnesses.

COVID-19 numbers for the metro area include:

654 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since Friday.

new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since Friday. According to the most recent local hospital report received Sunday afternoon , staffed medical and surgical beds were at 87% occupancy with 184 staffed beds available.

staffed medical and surgical beds were at 87% occupancy with 184 staffed beds available. Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 90% rate with 29 staffed beds available.

There were 292 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

108 adults with COVID-19 are receiving ICU-level care.

50 individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Nine pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized with COVID-19.

Pediatric ICU beds were at 93% capacity with nine beds available.

There were four additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) to report, and three of them were adults.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic increased to 868. The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 95,239.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .