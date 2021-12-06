ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Retired Admiral To Speak At Inner Harbor Ceremony Commemorating 80th Anniversary Of Pearl Harbor Attack

By Brandon Weigel
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kPfN2_0dFTzjVu00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Retired Adm. Thad Allen is scheduled to take part in a ceremony aboard the last surviving ship from Pearl Harbor to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the attack that launched the U.S. into World War II, organizers said Monday.

The former Coast Guard cutter, previously named for Maryland native and former Chief Justice Roger B. Taney, is the last ship still afloat that was in Hawaii when the Japanese attacked on Dec. 7, 1941.

Each year, Historic Ships in Baltimore marks the anniversary of Pearl Harbor with a memorial ceremony held on board the ship, USCGC WHEC-37.

“The Historic Ships in Baltimore hosts a ceremony aboard USCGC Taney each year in commemoration of the attack on Pearl Harbor,” said executive director Chris Rowsom “and we are honored to have Admiral Allen as our keynote speaker this year.”

Rowsom said other dignitaries are expected to attend.

Allen was the 23rd Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard from May 2006 to May 2010, leading responses to hurricanes Katrina and Rita in the Gulf Coast and the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

Taney’s names was removed from the ship in 2020, acknowledging the jurist’s role in the Dred Scott decision that said free Black people and slaves were not American citizens and could not become citizens.

The Pearl Harbor ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday Dec. 7 at noon. The ship is located just off Pier 5, at 701 E. Pratt St.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Reverend Scott Slater Retires After 21 Years With Episcopalian Church

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Reverend Scott Slater is retiring after 21 years with the Episcopal Diocese of Maryland. Scott, who worked since 2010 as canon to the ordinary and chief of staff, is set to retire in July 2022, after the 80th General Convention of The Episcopal Church. No permanent replacement has been named, though Bishop Eugene Taylor Sutton will help fill in the position until the new bishop assister can find a new canon to the ordinary. During his time working in the church, Slater “wore many hats” and served with professionalism and a deep spiritual center. “Scott has served this diocese faithfully in...
RELIGION
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
45K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy