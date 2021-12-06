Retired Admiral To Speak At Inner Harbor Ceremony Commemorating 80th Anniversary Of Pearl Harbor Attack

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Retired Adm. Thad Allen is scheduled to take part in a ceremony aboard the last surviving ship from Pearl Harbor to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the attack that launched the U.S. into World War II, organizers said Monday.

The former Coast Guard cutter, previously named for Maryland native and former Chief Justice Roger B. Taney, is the last ship still afloat that was in Hawaii when the Japanese attacked on Dec. 7, 1941.

Each year, Historic Ships in Baltimore marks the anniversary of Pearl Harbor with a memorial ceremony held on board the ship, USCGC WHEC-37.

“The Historic Ships in Baltimore hosts a ceremony aboard USCGC Taney each year in commemoration of the attack on Pearl Harbor,” said executive director Chris Rowsom “and we are honored to have Admiral Allen as our keynote speaker this year.”

Rowsom said other dignitaries are expected to attend.

Allen was the 23rd Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard from May 2006 to May 2010, leading responses to hurricanes Katrina and Rita in the Gulf Coast and the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

Taney’s names was removed from the ship in 2020, acknowledging the jurist’s role in the Dred Scott decision that said free Black people and slaves were not American citizens and could not become citizens.

The Pearl Harbor ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday Dec. 7 at noon. The ship is located just off Pier 5, at 701 E. Pratt St.