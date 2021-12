Holiday shoppers will have an opportunity to do some extended Christmas shopping at two major national chains with locations in Corpus Christi.

Target will extend hours from 7 a.m. to midnight through Dec. 23.

And Walmart has announced its stores will remain open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day through Dec. 23. Walmart stories will be open 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and be closed on Christmas.