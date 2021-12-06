ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Pee Wee Ellis obituary

By Richard Lamming
 5 days ago
Saxophonist Pee Wee Ellis on stage in Berlin in 2015 with Ginger Baker's Jazz Confusion.

For a while in the 1990s, Pee Wee Ellis and his wife, Charlotte, lived in my village of Beckington, Somerset. I used to put together a band for the annual village fete, consisting mainly of youngsters; we managed a pretty good musical quality and varied repertoire.

One year, Charlotte suggested to the organisers that Pee Wee might play with us. When my wife told me I was awestruck. I suggested he might come and hear us practise, and then decide whether it was feasible. He came and was immensely kind and gracious: the kids loved him.

During the gig, I suggested we do our version of Johnny B Goode, in a minor key, and asked Pee Wee if he would do the (guitar) intro for us on tenor sax. His surprised smile lit up the stage and he immediately played it with extraordinary zeal. Later, when we did Summertime, the audience was mesmerised.

The Guardian

UK teenager who was mauled by crocodile feared losing foot

A British teenager who was mauled by a crocodile in southern Africa feared she would need to have her foot amputated, and said she felt “very lucky” during an interview from her hospital bed. Amelie Osborn-Smith, 18, was left with her right foot “hanging loose” and a dislocated hip after...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Michael Nesmith, the Monkee for all seasons, dies at 78

Michael Nesmith, the singer-songwriter, author, actor-director and entrepreneur who will likely be best remembered as the wool-hatted, guitar-strumming member of the made-for-television rock band The Monkees, has died at 78. Nesmith, who had undergone quadruple bypass surgery in 2018, died at home Friday of natural causes, his family said in a statement.Nesmith was a struggling singer-songwriter in September 1966 when “The Monkees” television debut turned him and fellow band members Micky Dolenz, Peter Tork and David Jones into overnight rock stars. After the group broke up in 1970, Nesmith moved on to a long and creative career, not only...
MUSIC
extratv

‘Bones’ Star Heath Freeman Dead at 41

Heath Freeman, who played killer Howard Epps on “Bones,” has died at 41. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news to People with a statement that read, "We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts.”
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

James Reed: the recruitment boss cleaning up in the ‘great resignation’

James Reed has zipped into the London head office of the jobs website that bears his family name on a bright blue Vespa scooter modishly emblazoned with his initials. In the midst of the worst worker shortage Britain has seen for decades, the chairman of Reed – one of the UK’s biggest recruitment websites, used by more than 11 million people a month – is the busiest he has been in the quarter-century he’s been at its helm.
ECONOMY
