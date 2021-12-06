ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

Vermilion Boys & Girls Club bringing new Christmas tradition to Abbeville

By KATC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03dzbp_0dFTze6H00

The Vermilion Boys & Girls Club is making spirits bright in Abbeville this Christmas.

AA Comeaux Park in Abbeville will be transformed on December 11 as part of the Making Spirits Bright Holiday Light Trail.

From 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm, families can drive through the park in their vehicles to see the light displays and celebrate Christmas.

Tickets are $10 per vehicle and can be purchased online at bgcacadiana.com/events .

"It's going to be a drive-thru Christmas light experience presented by Ray Chevrolet from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.," said VBGC Unit Director Brian Ford. "We're also going to have a trolley in the square, so you can hop on the trolley, come through the park and see all the Christmas lights, ornaments, and displays. Or you can actually just drive through in your vehicle and enjoy the experience."

Families can also purchase tickets to ride the trolley from Magdalen Square through the light trail. The trolley ride is $5 for adults and $2 for children. Those 2 and under ride for free.

Boxes filled with Christmas treats and crafts will also be available for purchase.

All proceeds will benefit the Vermilion Boys & Girls Club.

VBGC says that the Holiday Light Trail will take the place of the annual Celebrity Waiter event.

