Police work together investigating if recent Maryland burglary is connected to suspicious death in Accomack Co.

POCOMOKE, MD. - Police are working together to determine if the recent arson and suspicious death investigation in Accomack County are related to a recent burglary and arson incident that took place in Pocomoke, Maryland.

On Friday, December 3, deputies responded to a residence in Pocomoke initially for a burglary that occurred.

When they arrived they met with a man who said when he came home he saw a blue Ford sedan with Virginia registration parked in his driveway.

The man told officials that he was approached by an unknown woman asking for gas. As he was retrieving gas from his garage, he saw an unknown man exiting his home holding his television.

This led to an altercation occurred and the victim being physically assaulted. The man told deputies that he also lost consciousness.

When he regained consciousness, the man said the suspect approached him with a gun. As he ran away, the man told police that the suspect fired his gun three times before fleeing in the sedan with another man in the car.

The man said as he was going back into his home to call the police for help, he saw that the suspect tried to set his house on fire before leaving.

The man was able to extinguish the fire himself before crews arrived.

According to the police, various items from this residence were stolen.

On Saturday, December 4, police responded to a house fire in Accomack County, Virginia, where a man was found dead. The death is being investigated as suspicious.

Investigators of the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation are working with law enforcement in Accomack County to confirm whether these two incidents are connected.

Anyone that has information concerning these incidents is asked to contact Detective Corporal Rob Price of the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation

at 410-632-1111 and/or e-mail: rprice@co.worcester.md.us

