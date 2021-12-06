ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

He Did WHAT? Messiest Reactions To Stevie J (Reportedly) Requesting Spousal Support From Faith Evans

By alexbossip
Bossip
Bossip
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gQ6Ko_0dFTzFEE00
Source: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Stebbie did WHAT?

That sound you hear is Stevie J and Faith Evans’ divorce swerving into messville after the hitmaker-turned-reality star reportedly requested spousal support from his estranged wife of 3 years.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Steebie requested Evans pay spousal support amid their ongoing divorce case.

If approved, Evans would be ordered to pay a monthly fee to the hitmaking producer and she wouldn’t be able to collect a dime from any of the money either. The divorce docs don’t mention a prenup, which is odd considering both stars have amassed big fortunes from their music careers.

Stevie claimed in the docs that they had been “separated since Oct. 19, 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of their split and asked the court to “terminate” Faith’s ability to be awarded spousal support.

This comes just weeks after the dysfunctional couple seemingly enjoyed each other on a sun-splashed fun day at the beach.

A few days later, Stevie could be seen berating Faith for allegedly creeping on him in an uncomfortably toxic video that leaked onto social media.

“Grow the f*** up. I hate you, too.” Faith says, speaking over Stevie. Leave me alone, s***!”

Stevie J., determined to get answers out of his wife, continued pressing Faith about the alleged cheating and seemingly accused Faith of sleeping with men in their home.

When asked if she was “happy” about it, Faith simply replied, “Mmm-hmm.”

“Please leave me alone, I hate you!” says Faith.

“I hate you too,” says Stevie. “All I did was love you, how could you do that to me?” Stevie later adds while Faith implores him to take his hands off of her.

How do you think this messy saga ends? Tell us down below and peep the messiest reactions to Stevie J requesting spousal support from Faith Evans on the flip.

Comments / 0

Related
Ashe County's Newspaper

Faith Evans doesn't want to pay spousal support

Faith Evans has asked a court to deny her estranged husband spousal support. Stevie J. filed for divorce last month after three years of marriage and the 48-year-old singer has now submitted a response to his petition, in which she rejected the 'Love & Hip Hop' star's request for a monthly payment.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Evans
Person
Stevie J
hotnewhiphop.com

Faith Evans Give Brief Update On Status Of Marriage to Stevie J

It seemed that Faith Evans and Stevie J's marriage was over, but their recent actions have suggested there is still hope on the horizon. We previously reported on Stevie J filing for divorce from the acclaimed R&B singer. They wed back in 2018 but have been friends for decades, however, there has been reported trouble in the marriage for some time.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spousal Support#Hitmaker
BET

Faith Evans Posts Video Of Stevie J On Beach Amid Divorce Rumors

After over three years of marriage, Stevie J, 50, and Faith Evans, 48 are divorcing but there appears to be no bad blood. On Nov. 15, Evans posted a video of doing cartwheels on the beach with Stevie J. Although it’s not clear when the video was taken, she included the caption, “Get us free, bruh!”
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Faith Evans Hit Backs Hard After Her Ex Requests Spousal Support

Faith Evans isn't bowing down to her estranged husband Stevie J's request for spousal support. Many were shocked to discover that the Love & Hip Hop star filed divorce documents in LA after just three years of marriage. Stevie, a hip-hop music producer turned reality star, listed the couple's date of separation as Oct. 19, 2021. Per Stevie, the reason for the divorce is "irreconcilable differences." But the biggest shocker was his request for Evans to pay him spousal support amid their ongoing proceedings. In the documents, Stevie requests that a judge not grant Evans any financial support from him. Evans is firing back and asking a judge to deny his request.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Stevie J Accuses Faith Evans Of Cheating On Them Inside Of Their Home

They've kept the bulk of their relationship behind the scenes as unfavorable headlines have often surfaced, but Stevie J and Faith Evans's failed marriage is receiving the trending topic treatment. The longtime friends met way back when during the days of Stevie working as a Bad Boy producer. Faith was, of course, in a relationship with Christopher "The Notorious B.I.G." Wallace at the time, but all these years later, they found love with each other.
RELATIONSHIPS
TMZ.com

Faith Evans Loved Performing on 'Masked Singer,' Still Hanging with Stevie J

Faith Evans sounds exhilarated about being back on stage after taking a long break from performing ... even though it meant wearing a heavy costume on "The Masked Singer." The Grammy Award-winning singer joined us Thursday on "TMZ Live" to talk about her Wednesday night elimination in the show's semi-final round. Yep, that was Faith singing as The Skunk all season!!!
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Dr. Dre Reveals Last Text He Ever Sent To Ex-Wife Nicole Young

Dr. Dre has reportedly revealed the last text message that he ever sent to his ex-wife Nicole Young in a court declaration obtained by Radar Online. The report notes that Dre reportedly asked his ex-wife for an easy time in court, telling her, "Let’s keep it friendly and peaceful. Over and Out. I love you." That message is reportedly the last text that Dre sent to his ex-wife, sending it out in August 2020. The legendary producer says that he wanted their divorce to be "classy and fair" and he "did not want to turn it into an expensive fight," but that's precisely what ended up happening.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Rose Files For Divorce From Wife & ESPN Colleague Molly Qerim: Report

2021 has not been kind to celebrity couples. Beginning in February, when Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from her now-estranged husband, Kanye West, it seems like another celebrity couple separates every day. A-Rod and JLo split up in April. Dr. Dre and Nicole Young are fighting one of the uglier prenuptial battles in recent memory. Faith Evans and Stevie J are reportedly on the rocks. Hell, even a young couple like Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, who seemed like they were madly in love just months ago, called it quits. And yesterday, it was reported that former-NBA player and current ESPN analyst Jalen Rose filed for divorce from ESPN First Take host, Molly Qerim.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy