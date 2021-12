Francis Ngannou has one of the biggest managers in MMA as he is represented by CAA’s Marquel Martin. Martin has the unique perspective of once working for the UFC. Marquel Martin’s job was to help with sponsorships around the UFC octagon and he helped analyze the deal with Reebok from 2015. He is clearly the right person to have to negotiate on your behalf with the UFC.

UFC ・ 8 DAYS AGO