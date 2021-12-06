ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hedge fund founder Steinhardt will return looted antiquities

By KAREN MATTHEWS
Seattle Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Billionaire hedge fund manager Michael Steinhardt has agreed to turn over $70 million worth of stolen antiquities and will be subject to an unprecedented lifetime ban on acquiring antiquities, the Manhattan district attorney announced Monday. In return, Steinhardt, a philanthropist who is chair of the...

Billionaire Collector Michael Steinhardt Surrenders $70 Million in Looted Antiquities

New York philanthropist, collector, and hedge fund pioneer Michael Steinhardt, whose name graces a New York University college as well as galleries and conservatories from the Metropolitan Museum of Art to the Brooklyn Museum, has surrendered to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office 180 looted items together valued at $70 million. “Wall Street’s greatest trader,” as Bloomberg cast in him in 2014, has additionally been barred for life from acquiring antiquities, in a move the DA’s office described as “unprecedented.”
Billionaire Michael Steinhardt to Return Stolen Artifacts Worth $70M

An American billionaire and hedge fund manager has to return stolen artifacts worth about $70 million, and has been banned for life from buying antiquities after an investigation led by the Manhattan District Attorney found that items he owned had been stolen and illegally smuggled, BBC reported. Michael Steinhardt, 81,...
Billionaire hedge funder hands over $70M in stolen antiquities

New York hedge fund billionaire and philanthropist Michael Steinhardt has handed over $70 million worth of antiquities after a criminal probe found the items he had acquired were stolen. Steinhardt, who is one of the world’s largest ancient art collectors, agreed to surrender the 180 items to avoid facing any...
A billionaire hedge fund manager is surrendering $70 million worth of illegally smuggled antiquities. See photos of the relics, including a sculpture that was loaned to the Met.

Billionaire hedge fund manager Michael Steinhardt must return a collection of 180 stolen antiquities. The items are valued at $70 million and smuggled out of 11 countries by 12 criminal networks. A global team of 60 investigators worked the case for four years, and Steinhardt will not face charges. One...
Hedge Fund Billionaire Surrenders $70 Million in Looted Art

Yesterday, Michael H. Steinhardt, billionaire hedge fund manager and one of the world’s foremost antiquities collectors, agreed to relinquish 180 stolen antiquities, trafficked from 11 countries and worth approximately $70 million in total. Citing his “rapacious appetite for plundered artifacts,” the Manhattan district attorney’s office imposed a lifetime ban on acquiring antiquities on him — the first time such a prohibition has been placed on a collector in the United States or abroad. The agreement marks the conclusion of an almost five-year-long investigation conducted by the Antiquities Trafficking Unit, involving the collaboration of 11 countries from which the objects were originally stolen. Christos Tsirogiannis, a forensic archaeologist who assisted in the landmark investigation, called it “an extremely significant and important case.”
Taglit-Birthright Founder Michael Steinhardt Banned for Life from Antiquities Trade, Must Return $70 Million in Stolen Treasures

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, Jr. on Monday announced that Michael Steinhardt, one of the world’s largest ancient art collectors, has surrendered 180 stolen antiquities valued at $70 million and received a first-of-its-kind lifetime ban on acquiring antiquities, following the resolution of a multi-year, multi-national investigation into his criminal conduct.
Hedge-Fund Pioneer Michael Steinhardt Surrenders 180 Stolen Antiquities Valued at $70 Million, Manhattan DA Vance Says

Hedge-fund pioneer Michael Steinhardt has surrendered 180 stolen antiquities valued at $70 million and has been banned for life from acquiring antiquities, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said. The surrender of the items comes after a probe that began in 2017 into the billionaire Steinhardt's "criminal conduct," the DA's...
Ancient Art Collector Surrenders 180 Stolen Antiquities Valued at $70M: Manhattan DA

One of the world's largest ancient art collectors has surrendered 180 stolen antiquities valued at $70 million and received a lifetime ban on acquiring antiquities following a multi-year and multi-national investigation, Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, Jr. announced Monday. According to prosecutors, the antiquities obtained by Michael Steinhardt, were looted...
Billionaire Michael Steinhardt Gets Lifetime Antiquities Ban Over Alleged Art Crimes

The Manhattan District Attorney announced on Monday that billionaire Michael Steinhardt will surrender 180 stolen antiquities collectively worth $70 million, following “a multi-year, multi-national investigation into his criminal conduct.” Steinhardt, 80, has also been hit with an “unprecedented” lifetime ban on purchasing additional antiquities. The hedge fund tycoon—and cofounder of the Birthright Israel trip—allegedly purchased art pieces that had been “looted and illegally smuggled out of 11 countries, trafficked by 12 criminal smuggling networks, and lacked verifiable provenance,” the announcement said. District Attorney Cy Vance, Jr. assailed Steinhardt for his “indifference to the rights of peoples to their own sacred treasures,” which he called “appalling.”
