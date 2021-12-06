'Dirty Jobs' host Mike Rowe somehow just topped Adele on this chart

Apparently, Mike Rowe , the former host of the hit reality show, Dirty Jobs has found his knack in the world of Christmas music.

Rowe, alongside Country artists, John Rich and the Oak Ridge Boys released a new track called “Santa’s Gotta Dirty Job. Listeners love the new festive track so much; it reached No. 1 on iTunes…beating out Adele ’s “Easy On Me.”

On Instagram, Rowe thanked his fans, writing, “You guys are incredible! Thanks to you, our little Christmas song is currently #1 on iTunes in ALL genres.” He added, “Unbelievable. John Rich and I are both grateful. Because it's Giving Tuesday, I'll mention once again that all proceeds go to mikeroweWORKS and Folds of Honor. For $1.29, you can help two great foundations make a real difference, AND, get a holiday earworm stuck in your brain and your playlist for the rest of your life! You're welcome! You can download wherever you download your music."

The countrified homage to Dirty Jobs , showcases Rowe’s vocals and tells the truth behind Santa’s yearly task. Devoid of lyrics about glistening white snow, Rowe and Rich paint a picture of all the hurdles Santa has to overcome in order to deliver presents around the world in one night.

Watch the “Santa’s Gotta Dirty Job” music video below.

