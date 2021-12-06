ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Dirty Jobs' host Mike Rowe somehow just topped Adele on this chart

By Marni Zipper
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LCY20_0dFTz6Mw00

Apparently, Mike Rowe , the former host of the hit reality show, Dirty Jobs has found his knack in the world of Christmas music.

For all the Country-infused Christmas hits this season, check out Audacy's Countryfied Christmas exclusive station , now playing on the Audacy app.

Rowe, alongside Country artists, John Rich and the Oak Ridge Boys released a new track called “Santa’s Gotta Dirty Job. Listeners love the new festive track so much; it reached No. 1 on iTunes…beating out Adele ’s “Easy On Me.”

On Instagram, Rowe thanked his fans, writing, “You guys are incredible! Thanks to you, our little Christmas song is currently #1 on iTunes in ALL genres.” He added, “Unbelievable. John Rich and I are both grateful. Because it's Giving Tuesday, I'll mention once again that all proceeds go to mikeroweWORKS and Folds of Honor. For $1.29, you can help two great foundations make a real difference, AND, get a holiday earworm stuck in your brain and your playlist for the rest of your life! You're welcome! You can download wherever you download your music."

The countrified homage to Dirty Jobs , showcases Rowe’s vocals and tells the truth behind Santa’s yearly task. Devoid of lyrics about glistening white snow, Rowe and Rich paint a picture of all the hurdles Santa has to overcome in order to deliver presents around the world in one night.

Watch the “Santa’s Gotta Dirty Job” music video below.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Faceboo k | Twitte r | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
kfdi.com

John Rich and The Oak Ridge Boys team up with Mike Rowe for the holiday song ‘Santa’s Gotta Dirty Job’

Dirty Jobs star (and occasional opera singer) Mike Rowe has recorded a holiday song with country music artists John Rich and The Oak Ridge Boys. Rowe posted on social media: “Couple weeks ago, under circumstances too weird to explain, John Rich and I decided to record a song for Christmas. America’s not having a great time right now, and we thought a song like this might help put a smile on our collective face. It’s called ‘Santa’s Gotta Dirty Job,’ and I’ll warn you right now — the chorus is an earworm that’s gonna be tough to shake. It’s a dirty little ditty that you can download for $1.29, and I hope you will, because 100 percent of the net proceeds are divided equally between mikeroweWORKS and Folds of Honor, two great charities that are making a difference in the lives of skilled tradespeople and families of veterans.”
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Mike Rowe Discusses the Ins and Outs of Professional Voice Acting

Many fans know Mike Rowe from shows like Dirty Jobs and How America Works. However, he does plenty of voiceover work. Anyone familiar with his shows knows that he has golden vocal cords. So, it only makes sense that he lends his voice to narration and other voice work. Recently, Mike even got in the recording studio with John Rich to record a Christmas song.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Rowe
Person
John Rich
Person
Adele
themusicuniverse.com

John Rich, Mike Rowe score No 1 track

John Rich and Mike Rowe’s “Santa’s Gotta Dirty Job” has landed at No. 1 on all iTunes’ All Genre chart following a performance on Fox & Friends this morning (Tues, Nov 30th). The song and video also includes guest vocals by The Oak Ridge Boys. The song is available digitally with all proceeds benefiting Folds of Honor and Mike Rowe Works Foundation.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Music#Music Video#The Oak Ridge Boys#Santa#Rowe And Rich
Outsider.com

Mike Rowe and John Rich Release ‘Santa’s Gotta Dirty Job’ Christmas Song for a Great Cause

Dirty Jobs host Mike Rowe and country crooner John Rich have joined forces in an effort to brighten our moods with a “little ditty” that supports two great causes. “Couple weeks ago, under circumstances too weird to explain, John Rich and I decided to record a song for Christmas,” Mike wrote on his personal blog. “America’s not having a great time right now. And we thought a song like this might help put a smile on our collective face.”
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Mike Rowe Celebrates New Christmas Song’s Success

Mike Rowe celebrates the success of his Christmas song, “Santa’s Gotta Dirty Job” with John Rich. It is currently the number one song on the charts and he posted on Instagram to celebrate with his followers. “Santa’s Gotta Dirty Hit!!! You guys are incredible! Thanks to you, our little Christmas...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Mike Rowe Tours the Backbone of America

In a new episode of “How America Works,” TV host Mike Rowe takes a tour through the backbone of America, which is buttressed by steel. Americans forge over 72 million tons of steel per year. The metal undergirds our cityscapes, our highways and our power lines. And right now, demand for it is reaching record highs. So some steel plants are running literally 24/7 to keep up with the demand for their product.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
themusicuniverse.com

John Rich teams with Mike Rowe, The Oak Ridge Boys for Christmas fun

John Rich of Big & Rich and Mike Row, the creator and host of the hit TV series Dirty Jobs, bring some Christmas cheer to America with the release of “Santa’s Got A Dirty Job.” The fun original single also features The Oak Ridge Boys’ signature vocals. “Ya know, Santa...
MUSIC
US Magazine

The Kardashians Think Kim and Pete Davidson’s Relationship Could Become ‘Serious’: They ‘Are All for It’

Supportive! Kim Kardashian is still exploring her relationship with Pete Davidson, but he has already won over her famous family. “The family is happy for Kim, and they really have taken a liking to Pete,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “A lot of the Kardashians met him in the past and have hung out with him, so he’s not like this new stranger that just entered into their lives. They think he’s funny and is fun to be around. He’s someone that just lightens the mood in the room.”
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Adele Bags U.K. Charts Double as ‘30’ Notches Huge Debut

Adele dominates the U.K.’s main charts, as 30 (Columbia) powers to No. 1 on the albums survey and its lead track, “Easy On Me,” retains the singles title. 30 roars to the top with 261,000 chart sales, for the biggest opening week of 2021 so far, outpacing ABBA’s Voyage (204,000), the OCC reports.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Adele Charts All 12 Tracks From ’30’ on Billboard Hot 100

Adele sends all 12 tracks from the standard edition of her new LP 30 onto the latest Billboard Hot 100 (dated Dec. 4), with the set’s lead single “Easy on Me” pacing her haul as it returns to No. 1. Plus, the album’s “Oh My God” opens at No. 5 on the Hot 100.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Celebrate His Birthday in Mexico With Their Kids: Photos!

A family affair! Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker celebrated the Blink-182 drummer‘s birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with their children. Based on social media, the Poosh.com founder, 42, brought her kids Reign and Penelope Disick, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. It’s unclear whether or not her oldest son, Mason, went on the trip.
CELEBRITIES
officialcharts.com

Adele heading for second week at Number 1 on Official Albums Chart with 30

Adele is heading for a second week at Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart with her record-breaking fourth album, 30. Last week, 30 debuted at the top of the chart with record-breaking sales, becoming the fastest-selling album of 2021 so far, as well as the highest first-week sales for a female album in the UK since 25 in 2015.
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Audacy

47K+
Followers
51K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy