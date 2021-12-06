Displaying items by tag: Sandhills AGInnovation Center
LILESVILLE — Pee Dee Electric is proud to award the Sandhills AGInnovation Center with the CoBank/Pee Dee Electric “Sharing Success” matching grant.
