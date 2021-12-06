Displaying items by tag: Sandhills AGInnovation Center

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lilesville, NC

 5 days ago

LILESVILLE — Pee Dee Electric is proud to award the Sandhills AGInnovation Center with the CoBank/Pee Dee Electric “Sharing Success” matching grant.

Christmas trees lit in Dobbins Heights, Hoffman, Norman

Municipal Christmas trees were traditionally lit Monday evening in Richmond County’s three smallest towns. All three towns ― Dobbins Heights, Hoffman and Norman ― held their ceremonies at 6 p.m. Dobbins Heights Mayor Pro Tem Tyre Holloway welcomed the small crowd ― which included his wife, Mayor Antonio Blue, Councilwoman...
Richmond County to present results of broadband survey

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County administered the seven-minute confidential Richmond County Broadband Survey last summer (July, August, September, 2021) to determine areas of poor internet service. The survey results will improve our understanding of current access to broadband internet service, most importantly identifying areas with poor to no service available. The...
RALEIGH — Healthier Together, a public-private partnership between the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and NC Counts Coalition, has awarded $500,000 in the second round of grants to support a new cohort of local community groups to support equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines throughout North Carolina.
Ellerbe to light town Christmas tree Friday

ELLERBE — Richmond County’s annual Christmas traditions continue Friday evening with another tree-lighting. The town of Ellerbe will light up its tree in the town park at 6 p.m. Council members Jean Fletcher, Elsie Freeman and Jeremy McKenzie spent part of Tuesday decorating it ahead of the ceremony and traditional...
RALEIGH — A Wake County Superior Court Judge dismissed a lawsuit Tuesday that was filed against the state’s election redistricting process. The suit alleged that the General Assembly violated previous court precedents governing how election maps should be drawn.
