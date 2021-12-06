ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman dies in DUI crash

By Phil Villarreal
 5 days ago
A 19-year-old woman died in a Sunday crash.

According to Tucson police, the wreck happened just after 3 a.m. near Mission Road and Starr Pass. Kallista Rayanne Segura died in the crash.

The driver and two other passengers were treated for serious injuries.

A 2012 Ford Fusion was heading south on Mission from Grande at high speeds when the driver lost control on a curve and hit a traffic signal pole.

The driver was impaired during the wreck and will face several charges.

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

