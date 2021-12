PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Looking for some family fun this holiday season? CBS3 has you covered with the best places to indulge in the Christmas spirit across the Philadelphia region. We’ve compiled a list of places you can find beautiful light displays and other holiday festivities. Philadelphia’s Christmas Village – This Christmas market located at Philadelphia’s LOVE Park is the perfect way to start a night out on the town. Start by finding the perfect Christmas gift from one of the vendors inside the market before heading over to the Dilworth Park Ice Skating Rink for some time on the ice with the...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO