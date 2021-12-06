ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Supershow: Jeff Hardy sent back home during a match

By Sanchit Chandalia
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Hardy is considered to be one of the best high-flying Superstars in the professional wrestling. Currently performing on WWE’s Smackdown brand, Hardy has never shied away from putting his body on the line to deliver unforgettable moments for the fans. Over the years, he has performed across several promotions like...

Jeff Hardy Sent Home By WWE After Bizarre Behaviour At House Show This Weekend - VIDEO

According to PWInsider, Jeff Hardy was absent from a WWE house show last night after being sent home by the company (he was replaced in his scheduled match with Rey Mysterio). On Saturday night, the former WWE Champion teamed up with Drew McIntyre and Xavier Woods to face The Bloodline, but fans quickly noticed that there was something off about the Charismatic Enigma.
WWE
Report – Jeff Hardy Sent Home From The Road By WWE

Jeff Hardy has reportedly been sent home by WWE. According to a report from Pwinsider, Jeff Hardy was sent home from WWE’s live events over the weekend. At Sunday night’s WWE live event in Corpus Christi, Texas, Hardy was not present backstage and the word making the rounds was that he had been “sent home” for unknown reasons.
WWE
Videos Of Jeff Hardy Entering The Ring & Leaving Through The Crowd During WWE Live Event

Several video clips have surfaced of Jeff Hardy at Saturday’s WWE live event. As noted, Hardy missed Sunday’s WWE live event in Corpus Christi, Texas, and word going around via PWInsider was that he was sent home from the road. Hardy worked Saturday’s live event in Edinburg, TX, teaming with King Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in the main event. After spending most of the match in the ring, getting worked over by The Bloodline and apparently becoming more sluggish as the match went on, Hardy made a hot tag to McIntyre but then immediately disappeared into the crowd. He was followed by security, but never returned to the ring, and didn’t even participate in the post-match celebration with Woods and McIntyre. Hardy was not backstage for Sunday’s live event in Corpus Christi, and was replaced by Rey Mysterio.
WWE
Jeff Hardy Recalls “Terrifying” SWAT Raid On His Home

Jeff Hardy says one moment stands out as the lowest in his tumultuous life and career in professional wrestling. But he says it also proved to be a turning point that led to better days. Hardy was arrested after a SWAT team raided his home in 2009. It happened just...
WWE
Jeff Hardy Calls Out Roman Reigns For Dream Match

Jeff Hardy is calling out WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. As seen in the extra below from the upcoming Broken Skull Sessions episode with Hardy and WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, Hardy was asked about who he would love to have a match with.
WWE
Matt Hardy Shares Update On Jeff Hardy After Jeff Gets Sent Home From The Road

Over the weekend Jeff Hardy teamed with Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre to face Roman Reigns and The Usos at the WWE live event in Edinburg, TX and after Jeff made the hot tag he left through the crowd. It was later reported that Jeff was sent home from the road, and he was replaced by Rey Mysterio at the live event in Corpus Christi the next night.
WWE
Jeff Hardy Wishes That The Hardy Boyz Could Have Had A Cinematic Match With The Usos In A Penitentiary

Jeff Hardy continues to have an itch for a cinematic match in WWE. It's no secret that SmackDown star Jeff Hardy has had his eyes set on a cinematic match for quite awhile now. When appearing on Broken Skull Sessions with Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hardy explained how he wished he and his brother, current AEW star Matt Hardy could've had a cinematic match inside of a penitentiary with Jimmy and Jey Uso.
WWE
WWE

Jeff Hardy takes on Happy Corbin

Happy Corbin has been having a laugh at just about everybody’s expense. The joke was on him, however, when Jeff Hardy hit him with a Twist of Fate to end the latest episode of “Happy Talk.”. What will happen when The Charismatic Enigma goes one-on-one with Happy Corbin, next Friday...
WWE
Wrestling World

Jeff Hardy Speaks About His Goals Before He Retires

Jeff Hardy used to be one of WWE’s top guys during the Attitude Era, and he spoke about the one goal that he wishes to achieve before he retires. Jeff Hardy is a former member of the Hardy Boyz. Hardy Boyz was one of the most popular wrestling tag teams in the world at one time.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

Former WWE Champion reportedly sent home after weekend event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Jeff Hardy was reportedly sent home after a bizarre showing at a live event on Saturday night. PWInsider is reporting that Hardy disappeared into the crowd after making a hot tag to Drew McIntyre and didn’t return to the match or post-match celebration. The report indicates he missed Sunday’s event in Corpus Christi and that he was sent home. Rey Mysterio replaced him.
WWE
PWMania

Jeff Hardy Pitches His Idea For A New Type of Match

During an interview with Inside The Ropes, Jeff Hardy pitched an idea he had for a new type of match:. “I’m out there, but I have this idea for an upward spiral match….what if there was a match to which you wrestled for five minutes and then the ring starts spinning, and then it spins at a certain speed for a certain amount of time, and then it can stop. Naturally, you’d get dizzy but then another two minutes or whatever it starts to spin again, but now it’s a little faster. I’m just curious to see if you can run spots as the ring’s spinning and be safe about it. An upward spiral match.”
WWE
f4wonline.com

Daily Update: Raw, Jeff Hardy, new Jake Paul fight

AEW's Austin Gunn joins cast of 'Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules'. JOB LISTING: Web/UI Developer(s) Experience with OnLamp (Linux, Apache, MySQL and PHP) GITHUB and Linux command line experience while be helpful as well. CMS - Drupal and Wordpress. vBulletin. Possible experience with AWS (s3 specifically), Dreamhost, UI development. Cloud based...
WWE

