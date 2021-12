Over the last year, a lot has been said about how the UFC treats its fighters. Much of this discourse has actually come from the likes of Jake Paul, who has stated time and time again that Dana White does not pay his fighters properly. As a result, Paul can typically be found offering MMA fighters millions of dollars just to fight him, and it has created quite the feud between Jake and Dana. Of course, a lot of this is simply manufactured for some clicks, however, the fact remains that Paul has tainted the way some fans view the UFC as a whole.

UFC ・ 9 DAYS AGO