Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Were Chained Together at His Launch Party

By Alicia Selin
 3 days ago
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox showed up to the launch party of his nail polish line chained together, according to TooFab. It seems like this celebrity couple is really attached to each other and this event, they literally were. MGK and Megan Fox love to make a scene...

arcamax.com

Machine Gun Kelly once stabbed himself while trying to woo Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly once accidentally stabbed himself while trying to impress Megan Fox. The 31-year-old musician - whose real name is Colson Baker - is currently in a relationship with the 'Jennifer's Body' actress, and has said that while he was in the process of trying to win her over, he managed to puncture himself in the hand with a knife as he was showing off.
CELEBRITIES
Z94

Machine Gun Kelly Needed Stitches After Trying to Impress Megan Fox With a Knife

Machine Gun Kelly admitted to Jimmy Fallon that he once tried to impress his girlfriend, actress Megan Fox, by throwing a knife in the air and catching it. Instead of pulling off the cool move as he intended, however, he ended up needing stitches in his hand. But the rapper-turned-rocker who also frequently acts onscreen could chuckle about it during his appearance on The Tonight Show on Wednesday (Dec. 1).
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Went on a Family Vacation With Their Kids in Greece

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly merged their families with a vacation to Greece. On Sunday, the couple were spotted on an adorable shopping excursion with their kids in the town of Thessaloniki. The actress brought her three sons — Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom, and Journey River — whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Meanwhile, the rapper was joined by his daughter Casie Colson Baker from his previous relationship with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon.
CELEBRITIES
Teen Vogue

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Have the Most Intense Manicure of 2021 — See Photos

Are you even in a relationship if you and your partner aren’t chained together via your nail art? That was the question Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly seemed to pose as they appeared on the red carpet to celebrate the launch of Kelly’s new unisex nail polish line, UN/DN LAQR. Indeed, just when you thought Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had already won the award for most PDA action in a single year, Megan and Colson go and chain their pink snakeskin-hued nails together.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Elite Daily

Megan Fox And MGK Chained Themselves Together By Their Nails, As One Does

Chain yourself to your partner, but make it fashion. This was the brief Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were apparently following at the launch of MGK’s new nail polish line, UN/DN LAQR, in West Hollywood on Saturday, Dec. 4. Both sporting pink, snakeskin manicures (painted in various shades of UN/DN LAQR, of course), Fox and MGK arrived at the red carpet attached at the hip — nay, at the pinky — literally linked together by two thin silver chains pierced through their fingernails. You read that right: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were chained together by their nails at a party. And truth be told? I’m kind of here for it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HOLAUSA

Machine Gun Kelly stabbed himself trying to do a knife trick in front of Megan Fox and waited until she left to get stitches

Machine Gun Kelly who is now using his real name Colson Baker tends to hurt himself a lot it seems. The singer sat with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, and he shared some wild stories about the night he injured himself twice trying to show off. First, he bruised his coccyx bone (which is near your butt) during a beer pong game with Post Malone. This may sound confusing, but it happened when he was trying to look cool riding down a rail that had a huge spike at the end. He ended up winning the beer pong game but hurt himself again with a giant knife that night in front of Megan Fox.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chained#Chin#Launch Party#Polish#Mgk#Un#Et Online
The Buzz Adams Morning Show talks about the world as if you were sitting in your favorite neighborhood West Texas bar.

