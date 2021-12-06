Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Were Chained Together at His Launch Party

Machine Gun Kelly who is now using his real name Colson Baker tends to hurt himself a lot it seems. The singer sat with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, and he shared some wild stories about the night he injured himself twice trying to show off. First, he bruised his coccyx bone (which is near your butt) during a beer pong game with Post Malone. This may sound confusing, but it happened when he was trying to look cool riding down a rail that had a huge spike at the end. He ended up winning the beer pong game but hurt himself again with a giant knife that night in front of Megan Fox.

