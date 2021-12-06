16589 Fife Way

Located in the St. Charles neighborhood of Waldorf, this spacious split-foyer home is nestled on a cul-de-sac with fresh landscaping and mature trees. This beautiful house boasts a private setting while still being close to nearby attractions such as restaurants, bars and shopping centers! --------------------------------------------------Imagine coming home to a comfortable sanctuary awaiting you. As you take the stairs from the entry you are greeted by a stunning kitchen. The design of this kitchen is perfect for entertaining - with plenty of cabinet space where you can neatly shelve all your baking accessories, an oversized island in the middle of it all, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous backsplash, and marble waterfall counter tops - a great place to prepare an amazing meal. --------------------------------------------------With its open concept design you'll also have plenty of room in the living and dining room when friends stop by - what could be better than that? Upstairs you+GGll also find three well proportioned bedrooms with sunny windows galore and a sparkling bathroom with customized tiling in the shower and a sleek vanity. --------------------------------------------------The primary bedroom is located in the corner of the lower level with plenty of privacy, along with an oversized walk in closet. The fully finished, walk-out basement also boasts new floors, sunny windows, and has a wonderful family room with a brick fireplace. This space is perfect for snuggling up next to on cold nights. With a full bathroom and a laundry room with storage, there+GGs a space for everything and everyone has space. And of course, a full-size washer and dryer will be a welcome convenience! --------------------------------------------------With fresh paint and other updates complete, this bright and airy space is the perfect place to call home.--------------------------------------------------Craving some fresh air?+G- Take a break from your busy day and enjoy some time outside at home. Walk through the lower level+GGs brand new sliding doors that open to a large patio in the backyard; perfect for gathering, grilling, and entertaining. The backyard is a peaceful oasis offering plenty of space and room for gardening. Outdoor enthusiasts will also appreciate being near multiple parks; Pinefield Community Park is a top destination for picnics and birthday parties, while residents also enjoy playing soccer at the fields and goofing off at the park's playground. --------------------------------------------------Just 5 minutes from Interstate 301, you can quickly get to Clinton, Camp Springs or Downtown DC with ease while still enjoying suburban life.

