ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

16589 Fife Way

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARCH 2022 MOVE -IN Strauss Attic at Amber Ridge! The largest of Ryan's Composer Series, the Strauss offers the space and customizing details of single-family living with the convenience of a townhome. On the main living level, an enormous Kitchen with island...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

35 Linwood Avenue

(All showings to start Tuesday 12/14/21) more photos and details to follow) Exceptionally Rare Four Level, End of Group Park Front home w/ attached garage. The home consist of Five Bedrooms, Four and One Half Baths all equipped with designer style fixtures and finishes. You will fall in love with the Gourmet Kitchen and its spectacular 10 ft. Island, GE Caf+- Appliances, Quartz Counters, 42' Cabinetry Large. The Multiple Luxurious Bathrooms have been outfitted with a Magnificent Blend of Hand Crafted Custom Tile Work, Double Vanities, Separate Custom Frameless Shower Enclosures and Stand-Alone Soaking Tubs. The amenities also include a Five-Zone Home Audio System, Three Levels of Custom Decks Trimmed with Glass Railing Systems offering views N, S, E & W of the City. The lower level is fully finished and the numerous windows on the front, side and rear of the home provide ample natural light. Inside and out were completely redesigned for both Living Well and Entertaining. The location faces the Tennis Courts of Patterson Park and just a few steps away is the access to the park for you, your guest and pets. Beautiful Hardwood flooring covers the majority of the flooring. This is a must see if you like city living, parks High Style and High End amenities.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1001 E Patuxent Drive

A REWARDING ESCAPE PEACEFULLY SITUATED: This 5 Beds and 2 +-+ Bath 2688SF luxurious Detached Split Foyer with In-Ground Pool with new liner in highly sought after Clark Run Community was totally remodeled and it is Move-in ready! This is the only home in the cul-de-sac sitting on a 1.16-acre lot that borders a nature preserve (will never be built on). Remodeled kitchen with Quartz countertops, recess lights, crown molding, hardwood floors, Stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, and a beautiful island. It has a large master bedroom with a remodeled luxury master bathroom. The shed in the back yard has power running to it for electricity. Driveway and carport (3-4 cars) and street parking, City water/sewer. MUST SEE. . This property won't last.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

41-43 Boone Street

Large duplex with over $1,200 a month in rental income. Welcome to 41-43 Boone Street. This duplex is very spacious and has established tenants. 41 Boone Street is 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms with a walk-up attic. The main floor offers a living room, dining room and large kitchen and main level laundry. Newer flooring through-out. Hot water tank is approx. 9 years old and furnace is approx. 11 years old. Rental income is $625 a month with tenant paying utilities. 43 Boone Street is 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom with a large walk-up attic. Large kitchen and dining area, laundry on main level. Newer flooring throughout. Furnace is approx. 9 years old. Rental income is $600 a month with tenant paying utilities. Metal roof is approx. 9 years old. Both units have decent backyards and on-street parking. However, parking pads could probably be made in the back.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

14 Amwich Court

Located in the St. Charles neighborhood of Waldorf, this spacious split-foyer home is nestled on a cul-de-sac with fresh landscaping and mature trees. This beautiful house boasts a private setting while still being close to nearby attractions such as restaurants, bars and shopping centers! --------------------------------------------------Imagine coming home to a comfortable sanctuary awaiting you. As you take the stairs from the entry you are greeted by a stunning kitchen. The design of this kitchen is perfect for entertaining - with plenty of cabinet space where you can neatly shelve all your baking accessories, an oversized island in the middle of it all, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous backsplash, and marble waterfall counter tops - a great place to prepare an amazing meal. --------------------------------------------------With its open concept design you'll also have plenty of room in the living and dining room when friends stop by - what could be better than that? Upstairs you+GGll also find three well proportioned bedrooms with sunny windows galore and a sparkling bathroom with customized tiling in the shower and a sleek vanity. --------------------------------------------------The primary bedroom is located in the corner of the lower level with plenty of privacy, along with an oversized walk in closet. The fully finished, walk-out basement also boasts new floors, sunny windows, and has a wonderful family room with a brick fireplace. This space is perfect for snuggling up next to on cold nights. With a full bathroom and a laundry room with storage, there+GGs a space for everything and everyone has space. And of course, a full-size washer and dryer will be a welcome convenience! --------------------------------------------------With fresh paint and other updates complete, this bright and airy space is the perfect place to call home.--------------------------------------------------Craving some fresh air?+G- Take a break from your busy day and enjoy some time outside at home. Walk through the lower level+GGs brand new sliding doors that open to a large patio in the backyard; perfect for gathering, grilling, and entertaining. The backyard is a peaceful oasis offering plenty of space and room for gardening. Outdoor enthusiasts will also appreciate being near multiple parks; Pinefield Community Park is a top destination for picnics and birthday parties, while residents also enjoy playing soccer at the fields and goofing off at the park's playground. --------------------------------------------------Just 5 minutes from Interstate 301, you can quickly get to Clinton, Camp Springs or Downtown DC with ease while still enjoying suburban life.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5105-B Travis Edward Way , 5105B

This Charming townhouse style condo with attached one car garage and driveway is located in the sought after gated community of Stonegate at Faircrest. You will love the open floor plan and 9 ft ceilings. The spacious and open, large main level has the dining area, kitchen and living room. Perfect for entertaining! The kitchen has a peninsula that creates an open atmosphere. There is tons of light throughout the home! The built-in office provides privacy from main living area. The primary bedroom has a large bathroom with ceramic tile. The second bedroom has access to second bathroom in the hall. The attached garage offer interior parking and the driveway offer the second parking space. Easy access to I-66,Rt 29 and Rt 28, Fairfax County bus connector stop and park and ride and shopping. Plenty of guest parking & wonderful community amenities with pool, playground, clubhouse, gym & gated entrance. Welcome home!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1 Aventura Court

Newly renovated townhouse, New windows, new Kitchen, new HVAC. Very Spacious, Immaculate, Neutral End of Group Townhome. Huge Rooms, MBR w/full Bath and Double Closets. New Kitchen w/ Updated Ref and Large Eating area. Closets Galore w/lots of Storage Space. Ceiling Fans, + Fabulous Wooded Lot. Show and sell today!!!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10435 Windlass Run Road

Mark your calendar, because you won't want to miss the opportunity to see this beauty in person! Nestled in a small, established community of just 60 elegant, brick-front homes, 10435 Windlass Run offers the benefits of newer construction without the hassle of ongoing construction. This beautiful colonial was built with every option imaginable throughout the 4,000 square feet of living space, and it has been lovingly maintained ever since. Get ready to enjoy a cup of coffee in your morning room, spend evenings entertaining in the gourmet kitchen or on your hardscaped patio around the fire pit, and recharge on the weekends by relaxing in your luxurious suite. The lower level is fully built out with connections for surround sound in the media room/5th bedroom, a full bath, walk-up stairs to the fenced backyard, and a bar that's just waiting for your favorite snacks and beverages! The main level features a 2-story foyer, an open floor plan with spacious living and dining areas, a cozy gas fireplace, laundry, easy access to the 2-car garage, and even a private office nook to work comfortably from home. Start the new year right with a gorgeous new place to call home!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

504 Rhapsody

You are currently looking at the best model available in Hunt Valley's High View community. Not only is it meticulously maintained and updated, it is the ONLY townhome with gas-cooking. A true gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and a granite backsplash, new stainless steel appliances (2017) and pendant lighting over a large peninsula island. Walk in through the front door and you are immediately greeted by a warm, cozy fireplace and a family room that flows into the kitchen. Perfect for guests and homeowners who don't want to walk up stairs to reach the main living area--or carry groceries from the garage to the kitchen. This is the only model currently available that offers this perk! Upstairs features a primary bedroom with a walk in closet and its own private bathroom in addition to a secondary bedroom (boasting another large walk in closet) and a jack-and-jill bathroom. Need another room? The basement offers an additional flex room that can be used as a bedroom, den or even an in-home office. Two-car parking garage with room for storage is an added bonus! Recent updates include new HVAC system (2017) and new hardwood floors (2017) throughout. Enjoy all of the luxuries this 1700+ SF home offers without sacrificing location or amenities. Conveniently located between I-83 and Hunt Valley Town Center with amenities including : Concierge for Packages, Fitness Center, Tennis Court, Pool, Entertainment Lounge, Library, Business Conference Room, Theater Room .
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fife
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2409 Lackawanna Street

Newly remodeled 2 level 2424 sq ft home. 4 bedroom 2 full Bath and 1 half bath with new flooring through out. This home includes an additional kitchen in a fully finished walkout basement that includes a full washer and dryer. Central A/C & Large back yard with fence, Close to public transportation. Move in Ready and shows well. All Covid-19 guidelines will be followed.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2205 Luzerne Avenue

This bright, mid-century home is perfect for the buyer looking for a home to adapt to their own personal style--bring your imagination and contractor! The main level offers a kitchen with an eat-in area and a main living area has light pouring in from oversized windows, a fireplace, and a door that opens to the backyard. There are two bedrooms on this level, as well as a full bath. The second level has a spacious primary bedroom, bath, and additional bedroom. Located in the sought after neighborhood of North Woodside and blocks to Woodlin Elementary School, Snyders Grocery Store, CVS, Goldberg Bagels and much more - this is the best of "sub-urban" living. Welcome Home!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

671 Falling Waters Drive

MILLION DOLLAR VIEWS from your own personal bluff over the Potomac River. Every visit to this property makes my jaw drop. House sits about 100 feet over the river with a trail to the water and your own private access to the water. This section of the river features beautiful islands called Shepherd's Ford Islands teaming with wildlife year round. Home features 3-4 Bedrooms and could easily be converted to a more traditional 4 Bedroom 2 Bath with master suite if desired. Home has been a weekend retreat for years. This is an amazing opportunity to live on the water with incredible views and with just a little work could make the house exactly what you desire. The space is there. Home could also be converted to a Bed and Breakfast of 2 units each with their own separate access (lower level efficiency with main residence on upper two levels and loft). Decks are incredible and there are views from every room! Owner prefers selling house furnished, but is willing to remove any/all furniture necessary.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7116 Harlan Lane

**One of a kind, BRAND NEW, custom designed kitchen, and way more, in sought after Hawk Ridge?!? The kitchen is a stunner, with counter to ceiling backsplash, enormous 8 ft island, custom built range hood, custom built open shelving, beautiful quartz and butcher block counters, large pantry wall. **ALL NEW paint, ALL NEW/refinished, hardwood throughout the main level. BRAND NEW carpet, vanities, mirrors, hardware, and fixtures throughout the entire home. **Lower level has approximately $25k+ in improvements already completed. All electric, including recessed lighting, and plumbing rough in for the bathroom, and framing for the 5th BEDROOM/OFFICE, and spacious rec room. Ready for your personalized finishes! ** NO HOA. New Roof 2019. **HawkRidge is the ideal commuter location, directly off Routes 32/97, with the ultra convenience of everything Sykesville & Eldersburg have to offer!*More photos to follow this weekend - don+GGt wait to schedule showing!*
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

42680 Redeemer Terrace

BEAUTIFUL AND WELL MAINTAINED BRAMBLETON TOWNHOME!! Three Level Townhome with One-Car Front Load Garage, Covered Entry with Porch Light and a **BRAND NEW ROOF**. This Great Home Welcomes you with a Two-Story Foyer with Hardwood Floors, Wainscotting, Crystal Chandelier and Crown Molding. MAIN LEVEL Living Room and Dining Room with Recessed Lights and Hardwood Floors. LIVING ROOM with Recessed Lights, Blinds, Ceiling Fan and Surround Sound Speakers (Wall Mounted VIVIO 65" TV will Convey). DINING ROOM with NEW Chandelier, Coat Closet and Powder Room with Tiled Floor and Pedestal Sink. GOURMET KITCHEN with NEW LVP Hardwood Floors, Granite Counters with Breakfast Bar, NEW Built-In Microwave, NEW Sink Faucet with Sprayer, Tiled Marble Backsplash. Pantry, BREAKFAST ROOM with NEW Chandelier and Access to Large Deck (Beautiful Deck Furniture will Convey). UPPER LEVEL Hallway with Recessed Lights, NEW Berber Carpet and Access to Two Bedroom Suites. PRIMARY BEDROOM with French Doors, Recessed Lights, NEW Berber Carpet, Ceiling Fan, Two Closets and Ensuite Luxury Primary Bath with Soaking Tub, Walk-In Shower with Sliding Glass Doors and Double Sink Vanity with NEW Faucets. SECOND BEDROOM with Closet, NEW Berber Carpet, Ceiling Fan, Closet and Ensuite Bath with Sink Vanity and Tub/Shower Combination. LOWER LEVEL Hall with Tiled Floor, Recessed Lights, Coat Closet, Furnace Room and THIRD FULL BATHROOM with Sink Vanity and Tub/Shower Combination. THIRD BEDROOM with Ceiling Fan, NEW Berber Carpet, Closet and Sliding Doors to Landscaped and Fenced Backyard. LAUNDRY ROOM with Washer & Dryer, Built-In Cabinets, Tiled Floor and Access to Finished One-Car Garage. The Home is Freshly Painted in Neutral Color Palette. Enjoy Brambleton's 'FIVE-STAR' Amenities with Brambleton Town Center, Brambleton Golf-Course, Restaurants, Shops, OneLife Fitness, Movie Theater, State-Of-The-Art Library, Farmers Markets, 18 Miles of Walking/Bike Trails, Tennis Courts, Parks, Lakes, Dog Park, Pools and Clubhouse*** Easy Access to Dulles International Airport and Future Ashburn Metro Station *** HOA INCLUDES: Highspeed Internet, Cable TV, Lawn Service, Seasonal Mulching, Trash and Snow Removal *** OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY Dec 11 FROM1-4 PM *** PLEASE NOTE OFFER DEADLINE OF DEC 13 AT 5 PM ***
HOME & GARDEN
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9141 Fox Stream Way

Luxury lifestyle in an amazing community with boundless amenities. End-unit townhome only a couple of years old, full of added options and upgrades. Located in the highly sought-after Parkside at Westphalia Gourmet kitchen in a beautifully designed open floor plan concept that includes an oversized island and stainless steel appliances. Large living room and dining room. End unit brings in even more sunlight, brightness, and home warmth. Living room opens to a magnificent deck overlooking the woods. High ceilings throughout. Large master bedroom with dazzling master bathroom. In addition to all the upgrades and options from the builder, owner invested over $20K in outdoor entertainment including an outdoor hot tub with separate electrical panel and controls, as well as fencing to provide even more privacy. Community amenities include multiple pools, clubs, large clubhouse for events of all kinds, fitness room, spa, bar lounge, theater room, and much more. Acres of open space including dog parks, walking-jogging trails etc. Also featured are an outdoor amphitheater, tennis courts, picnic areas, multiple playgrounds, and pavilions. Strategically located with quick access to The National Harbor, JBA, Alexandria, and DC.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5 N Hilton Street

HOMEOWNER or INVESTOR ALERT!!! Pay less than Rent. Have immediate cash flow coming in as a rental. Move in ready. Spacious. Freshly painted. Hardwood floors throughout. Fenced front and rear yards. Covered front porch welcomes you into your new home! Stained glass front windows for nostalgic charm. Separate living room and Dining room areas. Kitchen with countertop seating area. Large Pantry. New microwave. Gas stove. Refrigerator. Ceiling fans. Large full unfinished basement with washer and dryer units. Shower stall and flush in lower level. Bedrooms on 2nd floor all have closets and can be accessed from hallway. Full bath on 2nd floor features wainscoting and a skylight. Roof recently recoated. Buy and Rent the same day. Purchase and move in the day of closing. Priced to sell. Start the New Year in your New Home or add this home to your rental portfolio with an easy closing. Call to schedule a tour.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

433 E Luray Avenue

Fabulously updated and charming rowhome in the heart of Del Ray! Located on a friendly+-street near the Avenue, this 2 bedroom 2 bath home is ready for move-in! Enter into the living+-room with hardwood floors throughout, great natural light, and an easy flow into the dining room and kitchen. A functional and open kitchen boasts ample cabinetry, upgraded countertops, and stainless+-steel appliances with gas cooking. Eat breakfast at the peninsula+-island or just enjoy the open concept while cooking+-with friends! There is easy access from here to the backyard with a stone patio, perfect for grilling or gathering around+-a fire pit. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms (the primary being large enough to add a home office space!), and one fully updated bathroom. The finished lower level features a great recreation room, family room, or guest space with adjacent full and updated bathroom! There is plenty of storage in the laundry area, making this home so functional. 433 E Luray is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and the popular Del Ray+-Farmers Market. Steps to parks, dog parks, grocery stores, coffee shops, the metro and more!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

43 Thrower Road

K HOVNANIAN'S ASPIRE TOWNHOME SERIES is OPEN at DILLON FARM, HEDGESVIILE, W.V. New, exciting design offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, three story townhome set on site with mountain views! Stunning professionally designed decorator package is included!! Designer kitchen includes White Cabinetry, Huge Kitchen Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, upgraded Side by Side Refrigerator, multi- cycle Dishwasher, electric Range/ Oven, built in Microwave and Disposal. Luxury vinyl wood look flooring and wall to wall carpeting, luxury baths and powder room with designer white vanities and Moen fixtures. Single garage with opener, Energy Efficient- Propane heating and hot water, Barricade Plus house wrap and 'Air Tite' energy seal package, 14 SEER air conditioning, low E double pane windows, insulated fiberglass front door and programmable thermostat. ALL BRAND NEW with WARRANTY! Furnished Single Family Model Now Open by appointment only!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

8612 Side Saddle Court , #8612

Looking for the WOW Factor? You've got to see this rarely available rear building unit that offers enhanced privacy and wooded views. Possessing 3-levels at 2,218 sq. ft. this freshly painted, spacious townhouse in the coveted Andover/Foxridge community has lots of contemporary finishes, new doors, and new windows providing tons of natural light. Gleaming new wood floors greet you as you enter the center foyer. A living room and dining room to your right leads into an eat-in-kitchen with brand new SS appliances. And, there's a pantry, powder room and storage closet. From the foyer to the left is a large family room, and home office. Head up to the second level where new carpet, and a two-story landing with a skylight illuminates your way. This level has two bedrooms, a new bathroom and laundry/utility room. Ascend to the third level where the primary bedroom suite occupies the entire floor and offers new carpet, vaulted ceiling, new bathroom with soaking tub and shower stall, huge walk-in closet and fireplace. The suite also has a ceiling fan. Back on the main level, a private patio off the family room makes this home complete. Truly a turnkey home to relax or entertain in. Andover/Foxridge is a great community with pool, clubhouse, tot lot and low condo fees. Come see and be WOW'ed! Seller related to Agent. Offers will be presented Wednesday, December 15 at 6 pm.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6012 Belle Vista Avenue

Renovated semi-detached brick home is move-in ready! Wood floors throughout this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. Spacious living room, separate dining room, updated kitchen with marble counter tops, stainless steel appliances include gas cooking. The upper level has 3 spacious bedroom, all with wood floors, ceiling fans and updated full bathroom with wood floor. Unfinished lower lever offers you the opportunity to make it you own. Half bath, and utility room with washer, dryer and laundry tub. Walk out steps to the fully fenced yard and deck. Replacement windows. Won't last long, make your appointment today!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7135 Emaly Jane Way

Never has convenient townhome living felt as luxurious as it does in the Clarendon; and with so many customizing options, it's sure to fit your needs. A tandem garage, perfect for whatever you need to store. On the main level and you'll find yourself in a welcoming and light-filled open floorplan, more spacious than you thought possible in a townhome. A gourmet kitchen creates a sense of warmth and unity, while the dining room gives a perfect place for entertaining. A huge family room can be furnished in the way that suits you best; while a large coat closet and powder room are tucked away but convenient for guests. Don+++G+++G+G+-+++G+G++G+G+G+++G+G++G+G+Gt forget to add the optional deck and bring outdoor living to your home. Upstairs the feeling of space continues with a large hall foyer. The primary bedroom is an oasis and features a large shower, dual vanity, and gigantic walk-in closet. A second bedroom also features its own bath. Photos are representative only. Open by appointment.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy