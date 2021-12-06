Pee Dee Electric and CoBank award Sharing Success Grant to Sandhills AGInnovation Center

Pictured, from left: Cathy Page, Pee Dee Electric’s vice president of Member Services; Justin Dawkins, Richmond County Commissioners vice chairman; Davon Goodwin, Sandhills AGInnovation manager; Bryan Land, Richmond County manager; David Clark, God’s Community Garden manager; Jordan Hildreth, Pee Dee Electric’s manager of Finance and Administration.

LILESVILLE — Pee Dee Electric is proud to award the Sandhills AGInnovation Center with the CoBank/Pee Dee Electric “Sharing Success” matching grant.

Sandhills AGInnovation Center, located in Ellerbe, will receive two checks totaling $20,000 — $10,000 from Pee Dee Electric and $10,000 from CoBank — to purchase a John Deere 5045 tractor.

“Currently, the SAIC does not have a working tractor, so labor is done with small hand equipment or with a personal tractor borrowed from of the extension staff who works on the farm,” said SAIC Manager Davon Goodwin. “This much-needed tractor will provide efficiencies with all of our projects.”

The Sandhills AGInnovation Center works with nonprofits and government groups to develop produce box programs for different communities throughout the region, improving health outcomes by supplying a box of fresh produce to families struggling with food insecurity. Since May 2020, the SAIC facility has packed over 45,000 boxes. SAIC offers farmers and food businesses training, shared-used farm equipment, processing, aggregation, storage facilities, and connections to new markets.

“On behalf of the Sandhills AGInnovation Center, I would like to thank Pee Dee Electric and the Sharing Success Program for their contribution and support of our vision and goals,” stated Goodwin.

The Sharing Success grant opportunity is a joint grant in partnership with CoBank, a national cooperative bank. The matching grant program is designed to support individual communities across the country.

“Thanks to CoBank and our board of directors, the Sharing Success Grant allows Pee Dee Electric to give back to the communities we serve,” said Pee Dee Electric CEO Donnie Spivey.