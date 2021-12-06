ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

DaBaby Las Vegas Battery Case Dismissed After Drive Gets $7,500 Payout

By bignoah256
 5 days ago

DaBaby catches a break and has his Las Vegas battery case dismissed.

Source: Derek White/WireImage / Derek White

DaBaby has been relaxed as of late trying to keep his nose clean and out of the way of trouble. Of course, he had one dispute with Dani Leigh, which he broadcasted on social media, though he claims he was doing that to protect himself. (Obviously, a video recording could have done the same job, but it’s too late for that now).

Now, the rapper is able to put another legal issue behind him. TMZ is reporting his Las Vegas case, where he allegedly assaulted a driver, has been dismissed. DaBaby reportedly did everything he needed to do in order to satisfy the courts, putting the situation to an end. That included a $7,500 payment to the alleged victim and hopefully staying out of trouble inn the future.

Of course, DaBaby and his legal team saw this as a money grab for the driver and DaBaby denied the allegations until the very end. Even if this driver did pull one elaborate money grab, $7,500 is enough to just pay it and put it behind you. It’s Vegas, Sin City, Finesse City, sometimes you just get caught in the finesse. Luckily, he made it out without any jail time or anything that could hinder his career any further.

